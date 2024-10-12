Rita Wilson Shares 'Look How Far We've Come' Lyric Video

(BT) Multi-talented singer/songwriter Rita Wilson has shared her new uplifting single, "Look How Far We've Come," co-written and co-produced by Rita and celebrated songwriters Billy Steinberg and Josh Alexander.

"Look How Far We've Come," is an inspired, pop-infused anthem that examines an emotional journey of feeling lost, but ultimately finding hope through reflection. Rita's warm, layered vocals shine throughout, set against a propulsive, melodic guitar hook. Once again Rita flexes her songwriting muscle, leaning into the instinct of her iconic collaborators Steinberg and Alexander. Steinberg has chart-topping smashes on his resume such as "True Colors" and "Eternal Flame," and together with Alexander penned such hits as "Give Your Heart A Break" for Demi Lovato and "Don't Hold Your Breath" for Nicole Scherzinger among others.

Rita comments, "Writing 'Look How Far We've Come' with Billy Steinberg, one of my songwriting idols, was a dream come true. This was a foray into more of a pop sound for me which was new. I love the drive track that has and all the energy that Josh Alexander created. Right now, I am going where the music takes me. In some ways, one could say that the song is about my own journey in music. Sometimes you want to break up with your chosen creative path because it isn't always easy, but you don't give up... like any relationship that's worth saving. If you stay with it you can look back and see that you have been moving forward and getting to a better place. You can take a breath and feel good that you stayed the course. It's really about the process."

Continuing on her rich musical path, Rita recently celebrated the two-year anniversary of her star-studded album, Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets featuring WILLIE NELSON, SMOKEY ROBINSON, JACKSON BROWNE, TIM MCGRAW, ELVIS COSTELLO, KEITH URBAN, LESLIE ODOM JR, JOSH GROBAN, VINCE GILL AND JIMMIE ALLEN. To mark the anniversary, there was a special new Dolby Atmos re-release that dropped on September 27th.

On the live stage, Rita is in New York city this week for her returning residency at the iconic Café Carlyle, where she is performing music from her catalogue along with a few new surprises. On March 8, 2025, Rita will be performing with the Nashville Symphony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Later this fall, Rita also appears on the upcoming television special, Great Performances - Patsy Cline: Walkin' After Midnight, filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium, Patsy's home stage in Nashville. The star-studded tribute concert celebrating the life, music and legacy of trailblazing country music legend Patsy Cline premieres Friday, November 22 at 9 p.m. on PBS stations nationwide

Related Stories

Rita Wilson Delivers 'Little Black Dress'

Rita Wilson and Emily Shackelton Share 'I Loved You First'

Rita Wilson Recruits Josh Groban For Cover Of Fleetwood Mac Classic

Rita Wilson, Orianthi, Def Leppard's Rick Allen To Play Women Who Rock Benefit

News > Rita Wilson