Luke Combs, Eric Church's Concert for Carolina To Be Livestreamed

(EBM) Due to overwhelming demand, Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor have partnered with Veeps to livestream "Concert for Carolina" on Saturday, October 26. The livestream was added to ensure that all fans would be able to see the show after tickets immediately sold-out this past Thursday. The stream will provide an additional opportunity to raise as much money as possible for Hurricane Helene relief efforts. North Carolina natives The Avett Brothers, Scotty McCreery, Chase Rice and Parmalee have all now joined the line-up.

The livestream will be available worldwide with free access for those impacted by Hurricane Helene, as "Concert for Carolina" and Veeps have used geotargeting to ensure that those in the affected areas will not be charged. For those not directly impacted, the livestream will cost $24.99 with an option for additional donations available. Order here All proceeds from the stream will go to the same organizations that Combs and Church selected for ticket sales to benefit: Samaritan's Purse, Manna Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC, Eblen Charities and the organizations supported by Chief Cares.

Presented by Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, "Concert for Carolina" will take place at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium and also feature performances from Sheryl Crow, Keith Urban and Bailey Zimmerman. The event will be hosted by ESPN's Marty Smith and Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley.

