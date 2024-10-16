Koe Wetzel Receives Three Platinum Awards At Tour Finale At Red Rocks

(EBM) Spanning 28 sold-out dates across the country, Koe Wetzel's Damn Near Normal World Tourwrapped its U.S. leg emphatically this weekend, bringing the live show praised by the Tennessean for its "mix of reckless abandon and a veteran artist's knowledge of how to move a crowd to believe in the power of intoxication and sensuality to gratify their wildest dreams every night" to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, even treating fans to the rarely-performed-live "Honey Pain." Prior to the sold-out stateside finale, Wetzel was also presented with three plaques celebrating the new RIAA Platinum certification of current single "High Road" as well as the Gold certification of hits "Sweet Dreams" and "Creeps."

"Every year that we're out on the road seeing the fans singing every word of these songs, I think to myself that it can't possibly get bigger or better - and then the next tour rolls around and it does," he reflected following the show. "Red Rocks is up there with some of my favorite shows we've ever played and I'm so grateful to the people who show up every night. We can't wait to keep this thing rolling across the pond... hope you're ready for some rowdy Texas boys headed your way!"

Wetzel's debut single at country radio, "High Road" feat. Jessie Murph, also continues its impressive momentum, cresting the top 20 at country radio (currently at No. 16 in just 14 weeks) while also impacting at Top 40 and Hot AC.

Following the release of his critically acclaimed fifth studio album 9 Lives earlier this year, which has accumulated more than 500 million audio/video streams globally after debuting at No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart (No. 2 among new releases behind only the "Twisters" soundtrack), Wetzel recently released fan-favorite track "Casamigos" along with an official music video and has teased even more new music on the horizon as he gears up to head overseas for a run of shows through November.

Wetzel will also bring the holiday spirit home to Texas this Christmas, with two Wetzel's Wonderland Live shows set for Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 in Austin and Fort Worth, respectively.

Damn Near Normal World Tour European Dates:

Oct. 26 Manchester, U.K. || Academy 3

Oct. 27 London, U.K. || The Garage

Oct. 30 Glasgow, U.K. || Oran Mor

Oct. 31 Birmingham, U.K. || Academy 2

Nov. 1 Leeds, U.K. || Brudenell Social Club

Nov.3 Amsterdam, Netherlands || Melkweg (Oude Zaal)

Nov. 5 Hamburg, Germany || Bahnhof Pauli

Nov. 6 Berlin, Germany || Frannz Club

Nov. 7 Cologne, Germany || Club Volta

Wetzel's Wonderland Live Dates:

Dec. 27 Austin, Texas || Moody Center

Dec. 28 Fort Worth, Texas || Dickies Arena

