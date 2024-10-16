My Morning Jacket Announce Fourth Installment of 'MMJ Live' Vinyl Series

(BHM) My Morning Jacket has announced the latest installment in their MMJ LIVE vinyl series, MMJ Live Vol. 4: Terminal 5 - NYC - The Tennessee Fire 10/18/10, arriving on 3xLP red vinyl via ATO Records on Friday, November 22. The 22-track collection documents the opening night of My Morning Jacket's 2010 complete catalog run at New York City's Terminal 5, a five-night stand that kicked off with a performance of their landmark 1999 debut album, The Tennessee Fire, in its entirety, along with a seven-song encore highlighted by covers of Elton John's "Rocket Man," Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit," and Rod Stewart's "Hot Legs."

MMJ Live Vol. 4: Terminal 5 - NYC - The Tennessee Fire 10/18/10 is heralded by today's premiere of a smoldering live take on the classic ballad, "I Will Be There When You Die," available everywhere now.

"Folks have been asking us for these T5 shows for quite a while and we finally had time to dig in and begin!," said My Morning Jacket's Jim James. "it's been such a beautiful DOUBLE BLAST FROM THE PAST listening to this show- taking us back to the good times we had at T5 so many years ago and at the same time taking us EVEN FURTHER back in time AGAIN to the EARLY days of the band even longer ago!"

My Morning Jacket's unprecedented complete catalog run at Terminal 5 saw the band performing every MMJ studio album in their career to date, with each night also featuring a second encore set full of period-appropriate rarities and surprising covers. The five-night stand was met by applause from such longtime fans as Rolling Stone's David Fricke, who praised how the band explored their evolving body of work "with grateful ecstasy, recalling each step and stumble forward in their first decade with fierce delight and humbled shock."

"There are two ways to do a classic studio record in concert: Exactly as it was made, original nuances intact; or as fresh meat, the way the songs would get cut now, with evolved powers and lessons learned," Fricke wrote. "(The Tennessee Fire) was literally homemade, recorded by Jim James on DAT cassette with a band that had barely played live," Fricke wrote. "The one that performed the album laid on the distortion, added even more echo and stretched the fifteen songs out to 90 minutes, exulting in false endings and exploding codas. Hallahan kept up a steady John Bonham-like earthquake under 'Heartbreakin Man'; 'Evelyn Is Not Real' got a triple-guitar, Yardbirds-style makeover in the middle. "If All Else Fails' was a tune never before performed in concert. Here, with James on acoustic guitar, his high croon thickened with reverb, it sounded like his first truly great song, with hook power and gritty dignity - a strong promise of future grandeur."

My Morning Jacket - who furthered their ongoing artistic evolution with this summer's arrival of their powerful new anthem, "Aren't We One?" - wrapped a busy 2024 tour schedule earlier this month that saw headline shows, top-billed festival appearances, and a very special co-headline run with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. In addition, the band recently announced the next edition of My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday, a three-night music vacation set for Miramar Beach, FL's Seascape Resort on April 3-5, 2025. A complete lineup will be announced soon.

MY MORNING JACKET

MMJ LIVE VOL. 4: TERMINAL 5 - NYC - THE TENNESSEE FIRE 10/18/10

(ATO Records)

Release Date: Friday, November 22, 2024

Tracklist:

1. Heartbreakin Man

2. They Ran

3. The Bear

4. Nashville to Kentucky

5. Old Sept Blues

6. If All Else Fails

7. It's About Twilight Now

8. Evelyn Is Not Real

9. War Begun

10. Picture of You

11. I Will Be There When You Die

12. The Dark

13. By My Car

14. Butch Cassidy

15. I Think I'm Going to Hell

16. I Just Wanted to Say

17.Rocket Man

18. Weeks Go By Like Days

19. Tyrone

20. White Rabbit

21. Hot Legs

22. Lil Billy

Related Stories

My Morning Jacket Announce Four Fall 2024 Headline Shows

My Morning Jacket To Stream Select Tour Dates Via nugs.net

My Morning Jacket Announce North American Fall Tour

My Morning Jacket announce the return of One Big Holiday in Mexico

News > My Morning Jacket