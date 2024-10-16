Watch The Doors' Robbie Krieger's Cardboard Sessions EP 1

(CSW) Cardboard Sessions releases the first of two new episodes featuring the legendary Doors guitarist Robby Krieger from his own Love Street Sound recording studio in Los Angeles. Rounding out the session are The Soul Savages, featuring the incredibly gifted Kevin Brandon, Ed Roth and Franklin Vanderbuilt. Robby's son Waylon even stops by to join his dad on the cardboard guitar. The second session of the series will be released next Wednesday, October 23rd.

Rolling Stone named Robby one of the Greatest Guitarists of All Time and that's true whether he's on a classic '64 Gibson or a guitar made of cardboard as proven by his performance on the cardboard Fender.

"Music, I think, is the only thing that can mend the world and I hope we can do that before it's too late. It's starting to get to me, but like I say, music is the answer so let's keep playing." - Robby Krieger at the end of recording his Cardboard Session

Cardboard Sessions (a collaboration between Signal Snowboards and Ernest Packaging) is a free-form video series that brings musicians together to play instruments built and designed by the creators of Cardboard Chaos, where progressive concept ideas in sports and music are crafted from cardboard. A creative exploration of the love of music and the chance to hear something original with no rehearsal, no plan, and no rules. Artists who have had the opportunity to play the cardboard creations in past sessions include ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, J Mascis, Matt Sorum, Terry Reid, Preservation Hall All-Star Band, LP, Dogstar, and more.

