The Black Moods Recruited The Doors' Robby Krieger For 'Roadhouse Blues' - 2023 In Review

The Black Moods Recruited The Doors' Robby Krieger For 'Roadhouse Blues' was a top 23 story of Oct 2023: (SRO) The Black Moods are excited to announce their new single, an electrifying cover of The Doors' 1970's hit "Roadhouse Blues," which features none other than The Doors' guitarist Robby Krieger himself and rock singer-songwriter Diamante.

Recorded at Krieger's Los Angeles studio, Love Street Sound, the band recorded the cover with most of the same gear used by The Doors in its original recording, keeping its nostalgic and gritty sound while allowing The Black MoodS to add their modern flair. The Black Moods-Josh Kennedy (vocals, guitar), Chico Diaz (drums), and Jordan Hoffman (bass)-have debuted the music video for "Roadhouse Blues (feat. Robby Krieger and Diamante)," which features live footage from the recording session.

"The Doors have meant a lot to us, from our band name to the way we approach playing and songwriting," shares KENNEDY. "Getting to record this song with Robby 53 years after he recorded it with The Doors is something I can't describe...just unbelievable. Having Diamante add her incredible vocals on it just took it over the top."

"Lately, I seem to meet more and more young muscians who are into The Doors," says KRIEGER. "It was really fun recording 'Roadhouse Blues' with The Black Moods. They seem to connect with 60's style music."

"'Roadhouse Blues' was the first rock song I ever performed on a stage, so when The Black Moods, whose classic rock vibe I really dig, asked if I wanted to sing on their version alongside THE Robby Krieger, it was an absolute yes from me," exclaims Diamante. "Recording the song was a very full circle moment and an all-around epic experience."

