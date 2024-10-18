Banks Releases 'I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend' Featuring Doechii

(BT PR) BANKS releases her brand-new single entitled "I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend" featuring widely acclaimed rapper and singer, Doechii. The seductive track is packed with dark synths and an unforgettable beat and is accompanied by a video (directed by Charlie Dennis) that is equally provocative and powerful in its feminism. The video premiered this morning on V Magazine, which said "The unlikely yet perfectly paired duo deliver this fall's latest bop...When singer-songwriter BANKS delivers new music, there are few things you can be certain of: it's going to be beautiful, it's going to be fire, and it's going to be relatable." This is the first proper self-release from BANKS in two years and is setting the tone for new music to come.
BANKS says, "This song was born from a story I told in the studio. A partners ex-girlfriend sent an 'I miss u' text with a very suggestive photo of herself attached while I was with him. She knew we were together and had been for a while. We were all cracking up at the absurdity and what started off as us messing around, turned into the anthem of 'I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend.'"
Charlie Denis says about the video, "My intention with this video was to make an equally as thrilling visual to accompany the song. It was within my interest to approach the video like a fashion editorial, with bizarre and big fashion moments that don't necessarily make sense but help to contextualize and build on this uncanny and erotic world that the storyline between Banks and Doechii exists in."
In addition to the new single, BANKS recently announced that she will be dropping an acoustic version of her debut album Goddess entitled Goddess Unplugged on November 15th in honor of the iconic album's 10-year anniversary. She also announced underplay shows in London, New York, and Los Angeles where she will be playing Goddess Unplugged at the original venues she played in each of these cities upon the release of Goddess 10 years ago. Due to incredible demand, additional performances were added in both New York and Los Angeles. Now, the London, Los Angeles, and New York dates are all sold-out. This week, BANKS announced another show at Northcote Theatre in Melbourne, Australia on November 27th. See full show details below.
Goddess 10th Anniversary Live Intimate Shows:
Oct 21 - London, UK @ Koko SOLD-OUT
Oct 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre SOLD-OUT
Oct 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre SOLD-OUT
Oct 25 - NYC, NY @ Irving Plaza *two performances*
7pm - early show SOLD-OUT
10:30pm - late show SOLD-OUT
Nov 27- Melbourne, AU @ Northcote Theatre
