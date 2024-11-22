Stream BANKS' New Single 'Best Friends'

(BT PR) World-renowned singer-songwriter BANKS releases her brand-new single, "Best Friends" via ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group.The impassioned melodic track is about the anguish and heartbreak surrounding a friendship breakup.

BANKS says, "'Best Friends' is about the complexities of friendship, growing up, and growing apart. The heartache that comes with losing a best friend. The song follows her most recent single, "I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend" (Feat. Doechii), and "it is about someone who was my sister for many years, someone I still dream about and wake up missing. Someone who I grew apart from. I think we broke each other's hearts. This song is about the grief of that loss and honoring our love. I think it's important to write about because although universal, friendship loss can be more difficult to process. We are never taught we can lose a friend in the same way we are taught we can lose a romantic partner. I'm happy to release a song that honors the deep beauty and romance of friendship."

"Best Friends" and "I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend" will be included on BANKS' upcoming fifth studio album entitled Off With Her Head, for which she states, "In many ways, it's a big sister album to Goddess. After a decade apart, I've reunited with the core musicians and producers who helped shape my debut. At the same time, it's something entirely different- I've grown so much as an artist and a person, and the journey is documented in all these sounds." Off With Her Head is set for release on February 28, 2025.

Additionally, BANKS will be releasing an acoustic version of her debut album Goddess entitled Godddess Unplugged on December 13th in honor of the iconic album's 10-year anniversary. She celebrated the Goddess anniversary with special live intimate shows in London, New York, and Los Angeles where she played at the original venues in each city upon the release of Goddess 10 years ago. Due to incredible demand, additional shows were added in both New York and Los Angeles, and a show was added in Melbourne, Australia, all of which sold-out.

Off With Her Head Album Track List:

Guillotine

I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend ft. Doechii

Love Is Unkind

Delulu

Move

Stay

Best Friends

Meddle In The Mold

Direction

Make It Up

River

Off With Her Head

Related Stories

Banks Releases 'I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend' Featuring Doechii

Banks Arcade Premiere 'Heartstop' Video

Banks Arcade Deliver 'Self Help' With New Video

Liana Banks Returns With 'Dancing At A Funeral'

News > BANKS