Liana Banks Returns With 'Dancing At A Funeral'

Single art

(TFG) After kicking off the year with romance and revenge, connecting with Lola Brooke and Cleotrapa for "Petty," Liana Banks follows up with her latest ode to breaking toxic cycles, "Dancing At A Funeral."

The R&B-infused single demonstrates how sometimes an ending is the best beginning. Dancing in sunny optimism, Bank$'s evocative lyrics showcase the brighter side of breaking up. As a delicate guitar underlines her glassy delivery in between finger-snaps, she offers up a word to the wise, crooning, "Had to save the little joy that was left in me/I can't say I really care if you rest in peace." Inviting listeners to feel her grief, Bank$ is quietly becoming a master of the break-up anthem, turning real life drama into hit records.

Behind the song, Liana Bank$ explains: "I wrote 'Dancing At A Funeral' to celebrate the removal of things, thought processes, habits & people that no longer served me. I was in a space where I knew I had to let go of anything that weighed me down in order to elevate. [The song] is a positive spin on metaphorical death, something that I felt was rarely discussed in music. Anything that didn't match my higher self was dead to me, and instead of mourning those losses, I wanted to celebrate the growth I was headed towards."

Along with the new single, Bank$ shares the accompanying visual for "Dancing At A Funeral." Directed by Jillian Iscaro, it draws viewers in with powerful imagery about how to set yourself free and reclaim your self-respect.

