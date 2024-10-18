Koe Wetzel Surprises Fans With 'Good Times (Bonus Track)'

(EBM) As 9 Lives lead single "High Road" feat. Jessie Murph crests the top 20 at country radio (currently at No. 16 and climbing in just 14 weeks) while also impacting at Top 40 and Hot AC, Forbes's "rising music powerhouse" Koe Wetzel has surprised fans by adding a bonus track to the critically acclaimed album, with brand new song "Good Times (Bonus Track)" out now.

"One of the coolest parts of being on the road all summer has been celebrating this new album with the fans every night," reflects Wetzel of the recently-wrapped U.S. leg of his Damn Near Normal World Tour, which heads to Europe next week. "Going overseas for our first real headlining run in some of these cities, it felt like the perfect time to give the fans one more new song to sing every night. We're not giving up the good times just yet!"

The introspective track penned by Wetzel alongside Steph Jones, Charlie Handsome, Josh Serrato and producer Gabe Simon after a long night out sees the renegade rocker reckoning with leaving the party behind and doubling down on the "new emotional depths" the Los Angeles Times celebrates on "his stirring new album, 9 Lives, reveal[ing] an older, slightly wiser hell-raiser."

Good times they don't need me

If I take it easy

Party's gonna keep on going when I'm gone

Stop drinking the whiskey

She won't even miss me

She's gonna find another one to keep her warm

Pounding up in my head

Strangers up in my bed

Forgetting the best years of my life

Good times they don't need me

They don't need me

"Every record's almost turning a new leaf, always a left turn because of how honest I am. I want fans to know that there's a different side of me, not just the sex, drugs, and rock & roll Koe that they may have heard about online," Wetzel shared upon the album's release. "I've grown up a little bit. I'm no longer the 20-year-old kid that's partying down and getting thrown in jail all the time. 9 Lives reveals a vulnerable side that people may not be used to hearing."

The new release joins fan-favorite track "Casamigos," which was recently released along with an official music video, in rounding out the final 9 Lives track list. To date, the critically acclaimed album has accumulated more than 500 million audio/video streams globally after debuting at No. 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200 and No. 5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart (No. 2 among new releases behind only the "Twisters" soundtrack).

Following the overseas leg of the Damn Near Normal World Tour running through November, Wetzel will also bring the holiday spirit home to Texas this Christmas, with two Wetzel's Wonderland Live shows set for Friday, Dec. 27 and Saturday, Dec. 28 in Austin and Fort Worth, respectively.

