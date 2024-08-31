Lzzy Hale Sparks Linkin Park Speculation With Surprise Cover

Some Linkin Park fans are wondering if Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale will have something to do with the band's big announcement on September 5th after she shared a surprise cover of their classic hit "Crawling" around the same time their mysterious online countdown clock reached zero and started counting up.

Hale shared a solo piano rendition of "Crawling" on her Facebook account this past Wednesday (August 28th), which was the same day that Linkin Park's online clock "glitched out" after reaching zero and suddenly started counting back up.

The next day the band invited fans to "Be part of something. September 5th", and members of their fanclub, The Linkin Park Underground, reportedly sent out emails to members inviting them to RSVP for a chance to win tickets to a special event in Los Angeles on September 5th.

The message noted: "Event tickets are limited, not guaranteed, and will be randomly assigned. The event will occur on September 5th in Los Angeles, CA, between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

"If selected, the following applies: * You must be 18 years or older * You must be able to attend in person * Do not RSVP if you cannot be in Los Angeles on September 5th * No +1s allowed * Event tickets are non-transferable * Transportation and lodging will not be provided.

"The RSVP is only "open to Linkin Park Underground members with a valid Passport Plus membership as of August 24, 2024"

