Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson Lead Two Step Inn Lineup

() Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson will headline Two Step Inn on April 5-6, respectively, from San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, TX. The legendary lineup also includes Saturday performances from Miranda Lambert, Flatland Cavalry, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Gavin Adcock, ERNEST, Eli Young Band, Randall King, Tracy Byrd, Diamond Rio, and many more along with additional Sunday powerhouse performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentlemen, Nelly, Shane Smith & The Saints, Sammy Kershaw, Ole 60, The Panhandlers, and more!

The third-annual Two Step Inn will once again bring fans the world's largest outdoor honky-tonk with a passionately curated lineup that celebrates country's iconic classics, while leaving room for musical discovery. Alan Jackson will appear at Two Step Inn for the first time in his storied career; like all performances on his Last Call: One More for the Road tour, this will be the final chance ever to see the country music icon perform in the Austin area.

Additional stand-out highlights include Sturgill Simpson performing his critically acclaimed catalog and newest album of powerful hits, Passage du Desir, under the name Johnny Blue Skies on the main stage. Tracy Byrd will play two sets: the first titled T-Byrd's Country Gold, entailing covers from the golden era of jukebox country along with another set filled with his iconic classic hits.

Miranda Lambert will play her first major Austin-area show in almost a decade in support of her new album, Postcards from Texas, Nelly will celebrate 25-years of his Country Grammar record and Gavin Adcock will debut his first-ever Central Texas performance.

