Alan Jackson Announces Last Call American Tour

Tour poster

Alan Jackson has announced that he will be returning to the road this summer for his It's Last Call: One More For The Road tour, which will mark his first trek since revealing that he has been living with a rare hereditary degenerative nerve condition called "CMT" (Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disorder).

The music icon revealed last September that he has been battling the progressive condition for a decade. He said at the time, "I've been reluctant to talk about this publicly and to my fans, but I have this neuropathy - a neurological disease that's genetic that I inherited from my daddy. There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. And it's getting more and more obvious."

Jackson now says of this upcoming tour, "I've always admired my heroes like George Jones, Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn and Charley Pride who just played as much as they wanted to, as long as they could.

"I've always thought I'd like to do that, and I'd like to as long as my health will allow," he notes, adding with a smile, "I'll try to do as much as I can, but if I'm comin' your way, come see me...."

He will be kicking things off on June 24th in Biloxi, MS at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and will wrap up the tour on October 8th in Pittsburgh, PA at the PPG Paints Arena. See all of the dates below:



Friday, June 24 Biloxi, MS (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

Saturday, June 25 Knoxville, TN (Thompson-Boling Arena)

Friday, July 29 St. Paul, MN (Xcel Energy Center)

Saturday, July 30 Grand Forks, ND (Alerus Center)

Friday, August 12 Savannah, GA (Enmarket Arena)

Saturday, August 13 Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

Friday, August 26 Lincoln, NE (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Saturday, August 27 Kansas City, MO (T-Mobile Center)

Friday, September 9 Lexington, KY (Rupp Arena)

Saturday, September 10 Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum)

Friday, September 16 Austin, TX (Moody Center)

Saturday, September 17 Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Friday, September 30 Phoenix (Glendale), AZ (Gila River Arena)

Saturday, October 1 Anaheim, CA (Honda Center)

Friday, October 7 Atlantic City, NJ (Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall)

Saturday, October 8 Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)

