Alan Jackson Launching Silverbelly Whiskey

06-22-2022

(UMG Nashville) Alan Jackson has announced Silverbelly Whiskey, a new premium spirit distilled exclusively for - and hand-selected by - the country music icon himself.

Silverbelly takes its name from Jackson's signature cowboy hat - though many may think it's white, the color is technically "silverbelly." Every ounce of Silverbelly Whiskey - created in partnership with Silver Screen Bottling Co. & DSP-KY-10 - is crafted to be worthy of celebrating a career and countless memories for all to enjoy. "I opened the first bottle of Silverbelly; this is what happened," Jackson shares. "Silverbelly - for the Good Times."

Available in 750ml bottles and 91 proof with 45.5% alc/vol., Silverbelly Whiskey is described as having an aroma of brown sugar, sweet apple, cherry, honey, and a taste that's sweet smooth, and spicy; bright fall fruits with a light, silky texture on the mid-palate; soft caramelized oak tones are met with a savory wood spice on the finish. Silverbelly Whiskey is available now in stores across Tennessee (with other states soon to follow), and spirits-lovers across the country can find it online here.

