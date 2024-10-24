Hozier To Deliver 'Unreal Unearth: Unending'

(Columbia) Hozier today announces Unreal Unearth: Unending - a special deluxe version of his latest acclaimed album Unreal Unearth - out December 6th - arriving in a set that includes a 3LP Deluxe Version (Tooth White Vinyl) & a 1LP Companion Version (Raw Ochre 1LP and Black 1LP).
The original release of Unreal Unearth was then followed by the release of two EPs of tracks originally recorded for Unreal Unearth. Part 1 saw Unheard EP, featuring subsequent first-ever Billboard Hot 100 number 1 single '"Too Sweet" which has racked up a huge 1.6 billion global streams, and received a nomination for Best Alternative Song at the VMA's.
Then came Unaired EP, containing three more unreleased songs, including the powerful "Nobody's Soldier". The Unreal Unearth: Unending deluxe set comes with the following formats:
3LP Deluxe Version (Tooth White Vinyl)
The 3 "Tooth White" are available as colored LPs in an expanded trifold package plus 2 printed 12"x12" inserts featuring drawings by Andrew Hozier-Byrne.
1LP Companion Version (Raw Ochre 1LP and Black 1LP)
The Companion Version vinyl features 1 "Raw Ochre" colored LP & Black 1LP in an expanded trifold package with space to hold the original Unreal Unearth album alongside 10 tracks never before pressed to vinyl. The Companion Version features Hozier's additional music releases across the Unheard, Unaired, and Eat Your Young EPs including Hozier's worldwide hit "Too Sweet" and 2022's "Swan Upon Leda".
Vinyl Tracklist:
SIDE A
De Selby (Part 1)
De Selby (Part 2)
First Time
Francesca
I, Carrion (Icarian)
SIDE B
Eat Your Young
Damage Gets Done (ft. Brandi Carlile)
Who We Are
SIDE C
Son of Nyx
All Things End
To Someone From A Warm Climate (Uiscefhuaraithe)
Butchered Tongue
SIDE D
Anything But
Abstract (Psychopomp)
Unknown / Nth
First Light
SIDE E
Too Sweet
Wildflower and Barley (ft. Allison Russell)
Empire Now
Fare Well
Through Me (The Flood)
SIDE F
Nobody's Soldier
July
That You Are (ft. Bedouine)
Swan Upon Leda
Hymn To Virgil
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet Lead Innings Festival
Hozier Premieres 'Francesca' Video
Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'
Hozier Premieres 'All Things End' Video
Van Halen Brothers Biopic Is A Possibility- As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band- Sick Of It All's Lou Koller Undergoing Cancer Surgery- more
Metallica, Linkin Park, Korn Lead Sonic Temple Lineup- Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens Honored For No. 1 Hit- more
Morgan Wallen Shares 'Love Somebody (Live from Neyland Stadium)' Video- Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson Lead Two Step Inn Lineup- more
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag
Watch Linkin Park's New 'Over Each Other' Video
Tool Launching Live in the Sand Destination Festival
Visions Of Atlantis To Embark On Armada Over North America Tour
John Mayall Second Generation Box Set Announced
U2 Talk Las Vegas Sphere and More With Apple Music's Zane Lowe
As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band
Sick Of It All frontman Lou Koller Undergoing Cancer Surgery
Ghost's RITE HERE RITE NOW Coming To Home Video