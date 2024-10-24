Hozier To Deliver 'Unreal Unearth: Unending'

(Columbia) Hozier today announces Unreal Unearth: Unending - a special deluxe version of his latest acclaimed album Unreal Unearth - out December 6th - arriving in a set that includes a 3LP Deluxe Version (Tooth White Vinyl) & a 1LP Companion Version (Raw Ochre 1LP and Black 1LP).

The original release of Unreal Unearth was then followed by the release of two EPs of tracks originally recorded for Unreal Unearth. Part 1 saw Unheard EP, featuring subsequent first-ever Billboard Hot 100 number 1 single '"Too Sweet" which has racked up a huge 1.6 billion global streams, and received a nomination for Best Alternative Song at the VMA's.

Then came Unaired EP, containing three more unreleased songs, including the powerful "Nobody's Soldier". The Unreal Unearth: Unending deluxe set comes with the following formats:

3LP Deluxe Version (Tooth White Vinyl)

The 3 "Tooth White" are available as colored LPs in an expanded trifold package plus 2 printed 12"x12" inserts featuring drawings by Andrew Hozier-Byrne.

1LP Companion Version (Raw Ochre 1LP and Black 1LP)

The Companion Version vinyl features 1 "Raw Ochre" colored LP & Black 1LP in an expanded trifold package with space to hold the original Unreal Unearth album alongside 10 tracks never before pressed to vinyl. The Companion Version features Hozier's additional music releases across the Unheard, Unaired, and Eat Your Young EPs including Hozier's worldwide hit "Too Sweet" and 2022's "Swan Upon Leda".

Vinyl Tracklist:

SIDE A

De Selby (Part 1)

De Selby (Part 2)

First Time

Francesca

I, Carrion (Icarian)

SIDE B

Eat Your Young

Damage Gets Done (ft. Brandi Carlile)

Who We Are

SIDE C

Son of Nyx

All Things End

To Someone From A Warm Climate (Uiscefhuaraithe)

Butchered Tongue

SIDE D

Anything But

Abstract (Psychopomp)

Unknown / Nth

First Light

SIDE E

Too Sweet

Wildflower and Barley (ft. Allison Russell)

Empire Now

Fare Well

Through Me (The Flood)

SIDE F

Nobody's Soldier

July

That You Are (ft. Bedouine)

Swan Upon Leda

Hymn To Virgil

