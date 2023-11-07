Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Greta Van Fleet Lead Innings Festival

(C3) The sixth annual Innings Festival returns with bases fully loaded on February 23-24, featuring MVP headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier, along with Greta Van Fleet, Macklemore, a hometown performance by Jimmy Eat World, Third Eye Blind, and many more.

The inaugural Extra Innings Festival will debut the following weekend on March 1-2, featuring all-star headlining performances from Chris Stapleton and Dave Matthews Band, along with Turnpike Troubadours, Noah Kahan, Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen, Sheryl Crow, Elle King and more.

The double header weekends bring music and baseball fanatics two powerhouse lineups of world-class musicians, Major League Baseball greats, interactive baseball themed activations, all from Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park in Tempe, AZ during the Cactus League's Spring Training.

Fans can look forward to celebrating Spring Training in style with appearances from MLB Legends Matt Kemp, Andre Ethier, Luis Gonzalez, Dave Stewart and more during Innings Festival, while Extra Innings will include appearances from Adrian Gonzalez, Ryan Braun, Tim Raines, Rollie Fingers and more. Each weekend will feature fan-favorite on-site talk show, Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster on the Left Field Stage. The 2013 World Series champion and MLB Network analyst will treat fans to live interviews and special performances from surprise guests including artists from the festival lineup, along with MLB players past and present.

Related Stories

Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band Lead Innings Festival Lineup

Green Day and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Top Innings Festival Lineup

Foo Fighters and Tame Impala Lead Innings Festival Lineup

News > Innings Festival