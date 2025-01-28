Green Day, Hozier, and Fall Out Boy Lead Minnesota Yacht Club Festival

(C3) Green Day, Hozier, and Fall Out Boy will headline the second annual Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, returning July 18-20 to Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, MN.

Expanding to three days in 2025, the festival will bring together over 25 artists across two stages including Alabama Shakes, returning to the stage for their first announced performance since 2017, Weezer, Sublime, Train, Sheryl Crow, Remi Wolf, 311, Garbage, O.A.R., Father John Misty, Cory Wong, Motion City Soundtrack, Beach Bunny, Semisonic and many more to the bank of the majestic Mississippi River for world-class performances underneath the giant cottonwoods of the park.

Fans can set sail on the Mississippi River with Riverboat VIP (21+), offering exclusive access to Padelford Riverboats with relaxed seating, shade, private restrooms, and a 60-minute cruise along the river with complimentary margarita happy hour and DJ set, among other VIP amenities.

GA+ Tickets provide access to the GA+ Lounge with relaxing seating, air-conditioned restrooms, lawn games, a private bar with drinks for purchase and dedicated food for purchase plus dedicated GA+ hospitality staff for all your festival needs. VIP offers all GA+ amenities plus access to an exclusive viewing platform at Skipper Stage, dedicated entry lane into the festival, unlimited access to the VIP Lounge with lockers and mobile charging units for rent and a dedicated festival merch store. Platinum tickets offer all VIP amenities plus front-of-stage viewing at Skipper Stage, exclusive viewing at Crow's Nest Stage soundboard with complimentary beer, seltzer and water, unlimited access to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge at Wigington Pavilion with indoor and outdoor seating, complimentary full-service bar and all-day dining, and a dedicated Platinum Concierge to assist with any festival needs.

