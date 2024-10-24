.

Ricky Montgomery Gets Animated For 'Superfan' Video

10-24-2024
Ricky Montgomery Gets Animated For 'Superfan' Video

(GA) LA-native artist Ricky Montgomery releases his ode to his fans, as well as a comment on the modern-day music industry in "Superfan." The song comes with a painstakingly gorgeous animated music video directed by Max Simonet (Adult Swim, etc) and Ricky, vividly covering all the salient points of his music industry journey. Ricky sings: bled my heart out pen to pad / I sang sad songs about my dad and / Turns out no one's into that / Except for all my superfans

Montgomery is finishing the final leg of the North American tour aptly titled The Rick Tour: One Rick to Rule Them All, in honor of his Rick(y) album, ending on October 30th in Nashville, TN.

Ricky Montgomery says: "Superfan" is my case for fighting against the "TikTok-obsessive" culture that has held the music industry hostage since 2020. This is my first independent release since 2016, and even though the internet as we know it feels like it's dying, we don't have to go down with it."

Ricky wears his music and heart on his sleeve. First, a devotee of the Vine underground, then - more than half a decade and several jobs later - an unexpected hitmaker, the Los Angeles native has spent the last few years trying to reconcile with his artist self. He has surpassed one billion global streams thanks to Platinum-selling indie-pop hits "Mr. Loverman" and "Line Without a Hook." But those songs, written when he was a teenager, have come to feel like they were written by a whole different person-at least to Ricky.

"Superfan" is the follow-up single after releasing Rick(y) on May 10th, 2024, and his first full-length album Rick on Warner Records (September 2023).

Ricky Montgomery's The Rick Tour: One Rick to Rule Them All
Tickets, details here
Fri 10.25 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music
Sat 10.26 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Sun 10.27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
Tue 10.29 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
Wed 10.30 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music

Related Stories
Ricky Montgomery Gets Animated For 'Superfan' Video

Ricky Montgomery Takes On The Strokes' 'Reptilla'

Ricky Montgomery Gets Nostalgic With 'Unknown Phantom'

Ricky Montgomery Plays 'Truth or Dare' In New Video

News > Ricky Montgomery

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Brothers Biopic Is A Possibility- As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band- Sick Of It All's Lou Koller Undergoing Cancer Surgery- more

Metallica, Linkin Park, Korn Lead Sonic Temple Lineup- Billy Morrison, Ozzy Osbourne & Steve Stevens Honored For No. 1 Hit- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen Shares 'Love Somebody (Live from Neyland Stadium)' Video- Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson Lead Two Step Inn Lineup- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Halloween Edition

Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix

Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival

Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag

Latest News

Watch Linkin Park's New 'Over Each Other' Video

Tool Launching Live in the Sand Destination Festival

Visions Of Atlantis To Embark On Armada Over North America Tour

John Mayall Second Generation Box Set Announced

U2 Talk Las Vegas Sphere and More With Apple Music's Zane Lowe

As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band

Sick Of It All frontman Lou Koller Undergoing Cancer Surgery

Ghost's RITE HERE RITE NOW Coming To Home Video