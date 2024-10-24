Ricky Montgomery Gets Animated For 'Superfan' Video

(GA) LA-native artist Ricky Montgomery releases his ode to his fans, as well as a comment on the modern-day music industry in "Superfan." The song comes with a painstakingly gorgeous animated music video directed by Max Simonet (Adult Swim, etc) and Ricky, vividly covering all the salient points of his music industry journey. Ricky sings: bled my heart out pen to pad / I sang sad songs about my dad and / Turns out no one's into that / Except for all my superfans

Montgomery is finishing the final leg of the North American tour aptly titled The Rick Tour: One Rick to Rule Them All, in honor of his Rick(y) album, ending on October 30th in Nashville, TN.

Ricky Montgomery says: "Superfan" is my case for fighting against the "TikTok-obsessive" culture that has held the music industry hostage since 2020. This is my first independent release since 2016, and even though the internet as we know it feels like it's dying, we don't have to go down with it."

Ricky wears his music and heart on his sleeve. First, a devotee of the Vine underground, then - more than half a decade and several jobs later - an unexpected hitmaker, the Los Angeles native has spent the last few years trying to reconcile with his artist self. He has surpassed one billion global streams thanks to Platinum-selling indie-pop hits "Mr. Loverman" and "Line Without a Hook." But those songs, written when he was a teenager, have come to feel like they were written by a whole different person-at least to Ricky.

"Superfan" is the follow-up single after releasing Rick(y) on May 10th, 2024, and his first full-length album Rick on Warner Records (September 2023).

Ricky Montgomery's The Rick Tour: One Rick to Rule Them All

Tickets, details here

Fri 10.25 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music

Sat 10.26 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Sun 10.27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Tue 10.29 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

Wed 10.30 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music

Related Stories

Ricky Montgomery Takes On The Strokes' 'Reptilla'

Ricky Montgomery Gets Nostalgic With 'Unknown Phantom'

Ricky Montgomery Plays 'Truth or Dare' In New Video

News > Ricky Montgomery