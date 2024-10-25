Amber Mark Delivers New Track 'Sink In'

(ICLG) Beloved singer, songwriter, and producer Amber Mark returns with "Sink In," a slinky groove that swirls up jazz piano, Jersey club, and serious after-hours energy. Written, produced, and performed entirely by Mark (with a cameo from her cat Moosh), the cut hails from her forthcoming EP.

The track opens on looped keys and shaken percussion, with Mark cooing, "I've had enough of parking lots and innocence / Relax and let me light you up some incense." Having set the mood, she teases her subject with double meanings while the bass-boosted rhythm intensifies. Later, when she sings, "Don't be shy, you know where I live / You could come knock on my door," the word "knock" is timed with actual knocking that seems to jump out of the speakers.

Marks' inventive and fluid music-making process can be seen in an October 8 Instagram clip where she brings fans into her home studio as she creates a first draft of "Sink In." At one point she heads out into the backyard to find her cat Moosh, then works an actual "purr" into the track.

"Sink In" follows the release of "Won't Cry," 3 minutes and 40 seconds of soul-healing, electrified disco bliss that grooves like Giorgio Moroder gone quiet storm. Both songs will appear on the EP, a self-contained surprise project that emerged for Mark while she was working on music for her next full album. As she explained, "It's loose, sweaty, and a little dance-floor. Mainly made at home by myself and with a few of my friends. The rest is coming, but this is a little thank you to anyone who's waiting for being so patient."

This year, Mark's been unveiling her bold new musical era bit by bit. In May, she shared "Space & Time," which begins with the poise of a torch song before turning into a futuristic global dance cut. And before that was "Comin' Around Again," a slinky, pop-kissed soul anthem that swirls up decades of rhythm and blues. For good measure, she also dropped a summer standalone with "Lovely Day," the first cover of the Bill Withers classic sanctioned by his estate.

Those 2024 songs comprise Mark's first new music since releasing her acclaimed debut album in 2022. Three Dimensions Deep received near-universal praise including rave reviews from NPR, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork, among others. That followed her pandemic-era "Covered-19" audio-visual series, and her celebrated early EPs, Conexão and 3:33am - not to mention accomplished standalone tracks like the Paul Woolford-assisted "Heat" and "Mixer."

Mark's overflowing talent, entrancing voice, and one-of-one vision have made her not only one of music's most exciting artists, but also one who exists outside of genre. If "Sink In" is any indication, The will do more than simply tide fans over while they wait for her next album.

Related Stories

ABBA Hits Given Metal Makeover By Amberian Dawn

News > Amber Mark