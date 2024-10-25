Dolly Parton Receives 2024 PEACE Through Music Award

(U.S. State Dept) The U.S. Department of State and the Recording Academy announced music icon, global philanthropist, and 10-time GRAMMY Award winner Dolly Parton as the 2024 recipient of the PEACE Through Music Award, which honors an American music industry professional, artist, or group that has played an invaluable role in cross-cultural exchanges and whose work advances peace and mutual understanding globally. Watch Parton's award acceptance video here.
Parton will be celebrated tonight at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, at an event hosted by the Department and the Recording Academy that also recognizes the first-ever cohort of the American Music Mentorship Program, which took place October 15-25 in Los Angeles.
An icon and force across the music industry, having reached audiences at home and abroad for generations, - with future generations to engage still - Parton embodies all that the PEACE Through Music Award represents: understanding, peace, inclusion, and unity. While her selection as this year's awardee is grounded in her music and public persona, Parton's commitment to serving others is unparalleled. Parton's Imagination Library, which provides underserved children the opportunity to learn through reading, stretches from the hills of Appalachia to the outback of Australia. She has been a champion of public health, most recently around the COVID-19 vaccine, which not only reached millions of Americans, but also people worldwide.
The PEACE Through Music Award is determined through a nomination process, with U.S. embassies from around the globe submitting nominations for consideration by a selection committee created jointly by the State Department and Recording Academy. The selection committee is represented by Recording Academy members, U.S. Department of State leadership, music industry professionals, and academia, and provides recommendations. The recommended honorees are approved by the CEO of the Recording Academy, then presented to the Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs, who makes the final determination.
The award is an important component of the State Department's Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, which was announced by Secretary Blinken in 2023, to elevate music as a diplomatic platform to bring people together and promote peace and democracy in support of broader U.S. foreign policy goals that expand access to education, economic opportunity and equity, and inclusion. Music icon Quincy Jones was the inaugural recipient of the PEACE Through Music Award in 2023.
Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony World Premiere Announced
Dolly Parton Teams With Up And Coming Stars On 'Gonna Be You'
Dolly Parton's Billy The Kid Comes Home For Christmas Released
Dolly Wines Available Nationwide In Time For The Holiday Season
Hear U2's Previously Unreleased Song 'Happiness'- Weezer Share Only Known Recording Of 'Superman'- Mike Peter's Cancer Has Returned- more
Van Halen Brothers Biopic Is A Possibility- As I Lay Dying Face Major Exodus As Members Leave The Band- Sick Of It All's Lou Koller Undergoing Cancer Surgery- more
Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Keith Urban Lead Tortuga Lineup- Chase Rice Surprise Releases 'Fireside Sessions' Album- Morgan Wallen's Sand In My Boots Sells Out- more
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
Hear U2's Previously Unreleased Song 'Happiness'
Tim Lambesis' Wife Dani Addresses Abuse Rumors
The Alarm Icon Mike Peter's Cancer Has Returned
Weezer Share Only Known Recording Of 'Superman'
Slash Teams With Beth Hart For Her New Single 'Savior With A Razor'
Fit For An Autopsy Deliver 'Red Horizon' Video As New Album Released
Watch Sleep Theory Rock 'Paralyzed' In New Video
Nothing More Expand Self-Titled Album For 10th Anniversary