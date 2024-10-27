DMX's Let Us Pray: Chapter X Previewed with 'Favor'

(JS) Def Jam/ UMe proudly present the release of DMX's Let Us Pray: Chapter X on December 13, 2024. It will be available on all digital platforms and in physical configurations, including CD, standard LP, and a limited-edition color variant exclusively available at select E-Commerce retailers. DMX's prayers will be accompanied by original music from multi-GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop, R&B, and gospel songwriter and producer Warryn Campbell [Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Brandy, Yolanda Adams].
It is being previewed with "Favor" [feat. Killer Mike, Mary Mary, & RoyzNoyz Orchestra]. The track boasts a heavenly harmony from Mary Mary as well as a reflective, powerful, and poetic turn from Killer Mikein between DMX's prayer.
This extraordinary body of work highlights the spiritual side of the late four-time GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum hip-hop legend and man born Earl Simmons. Tuning into the power of his words, Campbellnotably crafted new original music to accompany the signature prayers of DMX and instrumentally scored these spoken-word messages straight from the artist's heart. It also boasts contributions from various superstars across genres, including Snoop Dogg, Mary Mary, Killer Mike, MC Lyte, LeCrae, Terrace Martin, Lena Byrd Miles, and RoyzNoyz Orchestra.
About the project, Campbell commented, "Working on Let Us Pray: Chapter X has been one of the most fulfilling experiences for me as a creative. When you hear the voice of DMX, it inspires instant creativity and what better way to showcase who X really was than through prayer. I believe I can speak for MC Lyte, Killer Mike, Snoop Dogg, LeCrae, Mary Mary, Lena Byrd Miles, and Terrace Martin when I say it was an honor and privilege to be part of this amazing work."
TRACKLISTING
1. Favor [feat. Killer Mike, Mary Mary, & RoyzNoyz Orchestra]
2. Bear With Me [feat. LeCrae]
3. One Life To Do It [feat. MC Lyte & RoyzNoyz Orchestra]
4. Until I'm Gone [feat. Snoop Dogg, Terrace Martin, & Lena Byrd Miles]
5. Favor (Instrumental)
6. Bear With Me (Instrumental)
7. One Life To Do It (Instrumental)
8. Until I'm Gone (Instrumental)
Five Finger Death Punch Score 11th Consecutive No. 1
Five Finger Death Punch Premiere Video For 'This Is The Way (feat. DMX)'
Video Premiere: DMX's X Moves Featuring Bootsy Collins, Steve Howe and Ian Paice
Grateful Dead Cofounder Phil Lesh Dead At 84- Joe Walsh Cancels This Year's VetsAid Concert- As I Lay Dying Explain Pulled Album- more
Hear U2's Previously Unreleased Song 'Happiness'- Weezer Share Only Known Recording Of 'Superman'- Mike Peter's Cancer Has Returned- more
Luke Combs, Jelly Roll and Keith Urban Lead Tortuga Lineup- Chase Rice Surprise Releases 'Fireside Sessions' Album- Morgan Wallen's Sand In My Boots Sells Out- more
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival
As I Lay Dying Explain Pulled Album
Lynyrd Skynyrd To Rock Florida For Hurricane Relief
Grateful Dead Cofounder Phil Lesh Dead At 84
Joe Walsh Cancels This Year's VetsAid Concert
The All-American Rejects and Plain White T's Added To Neon City Festival
311 Go Full Bloom With First New Album In 5 Years
Bryan Ferry Digs Deep With 'Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023'
Tears For Fears 'Say Goodbye To Mum & Dad' In New Video As First Live Album Arrives