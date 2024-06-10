Five Finger Death Punch Score 11th Consecutive No. 1

(SRO) "This Is The Way (feat. DMX)", the latest single from multi-platinum, chart-topping hard rock powerhouse Five Finger Death Punch has hit the #1 spot at Billboard's Mainstream Rock radio chart, notably landing the Las Vegas-based band their 11th straight #1 hit on the chart.
This extends the band's 2023 record of holding the longest streak of #1's in the chart's history. "This Is the Way" is the first #1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for legendary late rapper DMX and his very first appearance on the chart altogether. The single also claimed the #1 spot at Active Rock Radio this week giving Five Finger Death Punch its 16th overall #1 single at the format.
5FDP are currently on tour across Europe for stadium dates with Metallica, stops at some of Europe's largest festivals, including Sweden Rock, Graspop, With Full Force, as well as several headline shows with support from Ice Nine Kills. The band will return stateside for a late summer/fall headlining tour from August 2 to September 19 with support from Marilyn Manson, Slaughter To Prevail, and The Funeral Portrait.
