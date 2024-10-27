Willow Avalon Declares 'Country Never Leaves'

(Atlantic) Rising country-pop singer-songwriter Willow Avalon has shared her latest single, "Country Never Leaves," available now via Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound. The nostalgic anthem heralds the upcoming release of Avalon's eagerly awaited album, Southern Belle Raisin' Hell, set to arrive on Friday, January 17, 2025.
"I left the 200 population farm town in Georgia where I grew up to pursue a music career but I miss it soo much" said Willow. "And I can't wait to get back there soon. You can take a girl outta the country, but not the country outta the girl."
Written while down south on a brief trip home to her native Georgia last winter, the heartfelt refrain of "Country Never Leaves" proves all the more resonant as Avalon spends more of her time on the road with no break on the horizon. The non-stop live schedule - which recently saw Avalon traveling North American arenas and amphitheaters as special guest on Cage The Elephant's epic Neon Pill Tour, highlighted by show-stopping performances at such iconic venues as Nashville, TN's Ascend Amphitheater, New York City's Madison Square Garden, and Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre - continues this weekend with a series of dates supporting Paul Cauthen, followed next week by her sold-out West Coast headline debuts, set for Denver, CO's Latimer Lounge (October 30), San Diego, CA's House of Blues Voodoo Room (November 4), Los Angeles, CA's The Roxy (November 5), and San Francisco, CA's Café du Nord (November 6). The upcoming run also includes a much-anticipated festival appearance at Scottsdale, AZ's Dreamy Draw Music Festival (November 2) as well as sold-out shows alongside Charles Wesley Godwin set for Boston, MA's Roadrunner (November 21), Philadelphia, PA's The Fillmore Philadelphia (November 22), and Silver Spring, MD's The Fillmore Silver Spring (November 23). Additional headline dates will be announced soon.
