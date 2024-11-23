Watch Willow Avalon's 'Gettin' Rich, Goin' Broke' Video

(Atlantic) Breakout singer, songwriter and musician Willow Avalon debuts a new music video for her track, "Gettin' Rich, Goin' Broke," which was praised by Billboard as a "Must-Hear New Country Song," is featured on Avalon's eagerly awaited debut album, Southern Belle Raisin' Hell, due January 17 via Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound. Ahead of the release, Avalon recently shared another new single, "Country Never Leaves," an ode to the small farm town in Georgia where she grew up.
"I got to shoot 'Gettin' Rich, Goin' Broke' in my hometown with my whole family at the diner I was a waitress at when I was 15. My best friend JR got to shred a guitar solo in the kitchen. I can't wait to headline the Georgia Theatre one day for real. Manifesting that with this video"
In celebration of the new album, Avalon will kick off her first-ever headline tour next year, which includes stops at New York's Bowery Ballroom, Nashville's Exit/In, Washington D.C.'s The Atlantis, Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern, Boston's The Sinclair and more.
November 21-Boston, MA-Roadrunner* (SOLD OUT)
November 22-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore*
November 23-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore* (SOLD OUT)
January 31-Washington, D.C.-The Atlantis
February 1-Richmond, VA-Richmond Music Hall
February 3-Charlotte, NC-Neighborhood Theatre
February 4-Durham, NC-Motorco Music Hall
February 6-Athens, GA-40 Watt
February 7-Nashville, TN-Exit/In
February 8-St. Louis, MO-Off Broadway
February 10-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi
February 11-Columbus, OH-A&R Bar
February 12-Cleveland, OH-Grog Shop
February 14-Detroit, MI-El Club
February 15-Toronto, ON-Horseshoe Tavern
February 16-Montreal, QB-Bar La Ritz
February 18-Hamden, CT-Space Ballroom
February 19-Boston, MA-The Sinclair
February 20-New York, NY-Bowery Ballroom
April 6-Georgetown, TX-Two Step Inn
May 10-Knoxville, TN-Southern Skies+
*with Charles Wesley Godwin
+with Charley Crockett
Willow Avalon Declares 'Country Never Leaves'
OneRepublic Recruit Jelly Roll For New Version Of 'Hurt'- Lou Gramm Approached To Take Part In 2025 Foreigner Tour- more
Three Days Grace Share First Adam Gontier Reunion Song 'Mayday'- Twenty On Pilots Share 'The Line' From Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Soundtrack- more
Kip Moore Follows CMA Awards Win With Two New Singles- Randy Houser Teams With Miranda Lambert For 'Still That Cowboy'- more
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Live: T Bone Burnett Rocks Phoenix
Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shephard Lead 2025 Experience Hendrix Tour Lineup
3rd Annual Kid Rock's Comedy Jam Announced
Social Distortion, Peter Hook Lead Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival Lineup
King Diamond Cancels 3 North American Headlining Tour Dates
Sammy Hagar Shares Trailer For Best Of All Worlds Las Vegas Residency
Ghost To Share Sister Imperator Origin Story With New Comic Series
Riverside Announce Live ID Album With 'Landmine Blast' Video
John Petrucci and Rick Beato Make Cameos In Ola Englund's 'Game Over' Video