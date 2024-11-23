Watch Willow Avalon's 'Gettin' Rich, Goin' Broke' Video

(Atlantic) Breakout singer, songwriter and musician Willow Avalon debuts a new music video for her track, "Gettin' Rich, Goin' Broke," which was praised by Billboard as a "Must-Hear New Country Song," is featured on Avalon's eagerly awaited debut album, Southern Belle Raisin' Hell, due January 17 via Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound. Ahead of the release, Avalon recently shared another new single, "Country Never Leaves," an ode to the small farm town in Georgia where she grew up.

"I got to shoot 'Gettin' Rich, Goin' Broke' in my hometown with my whole family at the diner I was a waitress at when I was 15. My best friend JR got to shred a guitar solo in the kitchen. I can't wait to headline the Georgia Theatre one day for real. Manifesting that with this video"

In celebration of the new album, Avalon will kick off her first-ever headline tour next year, which includes stops at New York's Bowery Ballroom, Nashville's Exit/In, Washington D.C.'s The Atlantis, Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern, Boston's The Sinclair and more.

November 21-Boston, MA-Roadrunner* (SOLD OUT)

November 22-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore*

November 23-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore* (SOLD OUT)

January 31-Washington, D.C.-The Atlantis

February 1-Richmond, VA-Richmond Music Hall

February 3-Charlotte, NC-Neighborhood Theatre

February 4-Durham, NC-Motorco Music Hall

February 6-Athens, GA-40 Watt

February 7-Nashville, TN-Exit/In

February 8-St. Louis, MO-Off Broadway

February 10-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi

February 11-Columbus, OH-A&R Bar

February 12-Cleveland, OH-Grog Shop

February 14-Detroit, MI-El Club

February 15-Toronto, ON-Horseshoe Tavern

February 16-Montreal, QB-Bar La Ritz

February 18-Hamden, CT-Space Ballroom

February 19-Boston, MA-The Sinclair

February 20-New York, NY-Bowery Ballroom

April 6-Georgetown, TX-Two Step Inn

May 10-Knoxville, TN-Southern Skies+

*with Charles Wesley Godwin

+with Charley Crockett

