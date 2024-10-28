Billy Corgan Taking Solo Show Down Under

(TOC) Billy Corgan, the frontman of the two-time GRAMMY Award-winning iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, has announced a limited run of Winter 2024 performances in Australia. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, October 30th at 9AM local time followed by general on-sale on Friday, November 1st at 9AM local time.

Supported by The Delta Riggs as his backing band, Corgan will showcase his talents down under and across the continent with several headline shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney, along with previously announced festival sets at Good Things Festival. With a well-established solo music catalog, Corgan will play some of his greatest hits and some of The Smashing Pumpkins' classics.

The newly announced performances follow a highly successful year in touring for The Smashing Pumpkins, with an expansive run of stadium performances with Green Day as part of The Saviors Tour and arena dates nationwide. Earlier this summer, the band trotted across Europe with a combination of arena and headline festival dates and later this fall, the band's upcoming multi-city Latin American Fall tour will see the band play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS 2024 LATIN AMERICAN TOUR DATES

11/1 - Brasilia, Brazil - Arena BRB

11/3 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed

11/5 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena

11/10 - Lima, Peru - Estadio Nacional

11/12 - Quito, Ecuador - Coliseo General Rumi-ahui

11/14 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena

11/16 - San Jose, Costa Rica - Parque Viva

BILLY CORGAN 2024 PERFORMANCE DATES

12/1 - Adelaide, Australia - Hindley St Music Hall

12/3 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre

12/4 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

12/6 - Melbourne, Australia - Flemington Racecourse (Good Things Festival)

12/7 - Sydney, Australia - Centennial Park (Good Things Festival)

12/8 - Brisbane, Australia - Showgrounds (Good Things Festival)

Related Stories

The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Shares Message In Eight Different Languages

Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland TV Series Premiere Announced

Grammy Museum Welcoming The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan

The Smashing Pumpkins Paid Ransom To Hacker Over Leaked Songs

News > Billy Corgan