Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025

10-28-2024
Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025

(JC) As he prepares to return to House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino this week, Carlos Santana is excited to announce additional performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM, scheduled to take place in January, February and May 2025.

The residency is in its 13th year at the intimate House of Blues, featuring unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band. The concert is a must-see live experience for fans of the award-winning artist.

A portion of proceeds from all tickets sold benefits The Milagro Foundation. Milagro ("Miracle") is a charitable foundation supporting underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in the areas of arts, education and health. The Milagro Foundation was created in 1998 by Carlos Santana and his family to benefit children worldwide.

Another contribution goes to the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation. Founded in 1993, Music Forward Foundation accelerates real-life skills for youth using music as the bridge to success. By channeling the power of music, the foundation helps kids create pathways to productive, sustainable and fulfilling lives. Through music industry mentorships and access to music education, Music Forward Foundation removes the barriers between need and success.

2024 & 2025 Performances (all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.):
Oct. 2024: 30, 31 - on sale now
Nov. 2024: 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 10 - on sale now
Jan. 2025: 22, 23, 25, 26, 29, 30 - just added!
Feb. 2025: 1, 2 - just added!
May 2025: 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, 25 - just added!

News > Santana

