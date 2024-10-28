Robert Jon & The Wreck Map Out UK Spring Tour

(Noble) Following the release of their critically acclaimed studio album Red Moon Rising," Californian Southern rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck return to the UK for a Spring Tour that will see them perform eight must-see concerts throughout April and May 2025.
Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley (Journey, Iron Maiden, Joe Bonamassa), the band's latest album Red Moon Rising is a bold declaration of evolution and rebirth that captures the essence of the band's transformative years and sets a new course for their musical odyssey. A Deluxe Edition of Red Moon Rising just released on streaming and includes 4 more songs.
Red Moon Rising features a blend of powerful storytelling and diverse musical influences, with standout tracks such as "Ballad of A Broken Hearted Man," which has hit over 1 million views on YouTube, "Give Love," "Dragging Me Down," and "Worried Mind" showcasing the band's ability to connect deeply with their audience. With its dynamic range and emotional depth, Red Moon Rising set a new standard for the Southern California rock genre.
Prolific songwriters with a wealth of new material who refuse to be constrained by traditional release strategies, the band's new partnership with Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records affords them the opportunity to work with the world's top producers and release a steady stream of high-quality singles on an ongoing basis, cutting through the industry chaos and ensuring new music is accessible to fans as intended.
Hailing from Southern California, Robert Jon & The Wreck take the Southern rock sound from the East Coast and make it their own. Since their inception in 2011, these native Californians featuring Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals), and Warren Murrel (bass) have been electrifying audiences all over the world with their soaring guitar leads, rich vocal harmonies, and memorable tunes. Recently, keyboardist Jake Abernathie joined the band as an official member as they continue to tour and record in the studio. Simply put, it is difficult to ignore when these talented musicians take the stage.
As Robert Jon & The Wreck prepare to embark on this next chapter with their highly anticipated Spring UK Tour, fans old and new are invited to join in the celebration of change, rebirth, and the relentless spirit of rock 'n' roll.
GUILDHALL, GLOUCESTER
WEDNESDAY 23 APRIL 2025
O2 ACADEMY 2, BIRMINGHAM
THURSDAY 24 APRIL 2025
THE LIVE ROOMS, CHESTER
FRIDAY 25 APRIL 2025
LIQUID ROOM, EDINBURGH
SATURDAY 26 APRIL 2025
PICTUREDOME, HOLMFIRTH
SUNDAY 27 APRIL 2025
THE WELLY CLUB, HULL
TUESDAY 29 APRIL 2025
EPIC STUDIOS, NORWICH
WENESDAY 30 APRIL 2025
QUARTERHOUSE, FOLKSTONE
THURSDAY 1 MAY 2025
