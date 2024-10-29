Men at Work Icon Colin Hay Delivers 'We The People' Video

(Compass Records) Multi-platinum recording artist and former Men at Work front-man Colin Hay has released his new single, "We The People," on Compass Records. Co-written with rapper Derrick "Solpowa" Rice, the new song serves as an anthem and call to action, encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard. With its stirring combination of Hay's soulful vocals and Rice's impactful rap verses, the track resonates as a timely reminder of the power vested in each citizen.

Hay speaks to the process behind the song and the serendipitous collaboration with Derrick "Solpowa" Rice: "When I wrote the music and verse/chorus lyrics of 'We The People,' I imagined someone rhyming on it, but I wasn't sure who that could be," he shares. "Then I heard Derrick 'Sol' Rice rap on one of my wife Cecilia Noël's tracks, and I loved his words and sound. So he dropped in to the studio and wrote and recorded his rhymes in the B sections of 'We The People' in an hour or so. Fantastic work."

The song is paired with a compelling music video featuring Hay and Solpowa, which visually captures the spirit of the track. Both artists deliver impassioned performances against a backdrop of evocative imagery, adding another layer of depth to the song's message.

