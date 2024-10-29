Men at Work Icon Colin Hay Delivers 'We The People' Video

(Compass Records) Multi-platinum recording artist and former Men at Work front-man Colin Hay has released his new single, "We The People," on Compass Records. Co-written with rapper Derrick "Solpowa" Rice, the new song serves as an anthem and call to action, encouraging citizens to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard. With its stirring combination of Hay's soulful vocals and Rice's impactful rap verses, the track resonates as a timely reminder of the power vested in each citizen.
Hay speaks to the process behind the song and the serendipitous collaboration with Derrick "Solpowa" Rice: "When I wrote the music and verse/chorus lyrics of 'We The People,' I imagined someone rhyming on it, but I wasn't sure who that could be," he shares. "Then I heard Derrick 'Sol' Rice rap on one of my wife Cecilia Noël's tracks, and I loved his words and sound. So he dropped in to the studio and wrote and recorded his rhymes in the B sections of 'We The People' in an hour or so. Fantastic work."
The song is paired with a compelling music video featuring Hay and Solpowa, which visually captures the spirit of the track. Both artists deliver impassioned performances against a backdrop of evocative imagery, adding another layer of depth to the song's message.
Colin Hay Releases Now And The Evermore (More)
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Add Dates To Spring Tour
Colin Hay Guests On Live At The Print Shop
Men At Work's Colin Hay Declares 'Love Is Everywhere' With New Video
Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup- Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'- Avenged Sevenfold Tour- more
Ghost Announce Their Biggest World Tour Ever- Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2025- Godsmack Tap P.O.D. and Drowning Pool For Spring Tour- more
Morgan Wallen Takes 'Love Somebody' To No. 1 On 11 Charts- Luke Combs, Eric Church's Concert For Carolina Raises Over $24.5 Million- more
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix
Live: Maria Muldaur Brings Way Past Midnight Tour To Phoenix
Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup
Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'
Watch Tremonti's 'One More Time' Lyric Video
The Plot In You Announce North American Spring Tour
Paula & Dave Lombardo's Venamoris Release 'Spiderweb' Video
Wicked Tease 'Hellraiser' Ahead Of Halloween Premiere
Pentagram Announce First New Album In A Decade 'Lightning In A Bottle'
Stream CARSEX's New Song 'Sitting Ducks'