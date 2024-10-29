.

Tool Add Additional Spring 2025 Tour Dates

(Speakeasy) Tool, who recently announced their first-ever South American dates as well as the band's debut Caribbean outing with "Tool Live in the Sand," have added two additional Mexican performances to the 2025 trek: March 12 at Explanada del Estadio Mobil Super in Monterrey and March 18 at Calle 2 in Guadalajara.

Tickets for the newly added Mexican shows are on-sale Monday, Nov. 4, at 12 noon cst with an exclusive, 24-hour pre-sale for Tool Army members starting Thursday, Oct. 31, at 12 noon cst. More information about TOOL Army memberships can be found at Toolband.com/join. VIP packages for the March 15 Mexico City show are available via Toolband.com/VIP. The Cult and Seven Hours After Violet open on both dates.

Tool has also confirmed performances at three Lollapalooza festivals: Argentina (March 22), Chile (March 23) and Brazil (March 30), along with a headlining spot at the Estereo Picnic festival in Bogotá on March 28.

"Tool Live in the Sand" is a three-day event featuring two sets from TOOL, with additional performances by Primus, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Eagles of Death Metal, and more. The destination festival runs March 7 to 9 at the Hard Rock and Royal Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Tool tour dates:
March 7 to 9 Punta Cana, DR TOOL Live in the Sand
March 12 Monterrey, MX Explanada del Estadio Mobil Super
March 15 Mexico City, MX Explanada del Estadio Azteca
March 18 Guadalajara, MX Calle 2
March 22 Buenos Aires, AR Lollapalooza Argentina
March 23 Santiago, CL Lollapalooza Chile
March 28 Bogota, CO Estereo Picnic
March 30 Sao Paulo, BR Lollapalooza Brasil

