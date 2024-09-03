Tool, Alanis Morissette To Rock Lollapalooza South America 2025

(C3) Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brasil have revealed the lineups for the 2025 editions, featuring headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes, Alanis Morissette, Tool and Rufus Du Sol. The diverse bills also feature Benson Boone, Foster the People, Tate McRae, Parcels, Zedd, Charlotte de Witte, Teddy Swims, The Marías, Mon Laferte, Fontaines D.C. and many more. Tickets are on sale now.

These shows will celebrate debut South American performances for Oliva Rodrigo and Tool and will celebrate Justin Timberlake's first time performing in Chile and Argentina.

Lollapalooza Chile takes place March 21-23 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. Lollapalooza Argentina takes place on March 21-23 at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. Lollapalooza Brasil takes place March 28-30 at Autódromo de Interlagos in Sao Paulo

