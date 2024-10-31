Lola Young Teams Up With Lil Yachty For 'Charlie'

(Island) South London singer/songwriter Lola Young enlists US rapper Lil Yachty for new track "Charlie." A compelling collaboration showcasing the artistry of both Lola and Lil Yachty, "Charlie" is the product of an organic and exciting partnership between two artists that subvert creative boundaries. Like many, Lil Yachty became a fan of Lola's music from her captivating filmed content and no-nonsense output. Additionally, Lola lent her vocals to the track "Like Him" from Tyler, The Creator's new album, CHROMAKOPIA.

Lola released her much-lauded album This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway earlier this year, which was recorded in LA and produced by friend and collaborator Solomonophic (Remi Wolf, BROCKHAMPTON, Dominic Fike). Lola's recent body of work is home to her previous singles including, "Wish You Were Dead," "Conceited" and "Messy," with the album crackling with kinetic energy and lyrically fuelled by rage, passion, narrative flair and comedy derision.

Armed with a phenomenal live plot to see out what has been an incredible year for the South London-based artist, Lola successfully completed the North American leg of her This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway Headline Tour. She will head out on the UK run this December, which includes a sold-out hometown show at O2 Kentish Town Forum (upgraded from Brixton Electric) on December 10th. Lola made her mark on key festivals this Summer, including Lollapalooza Chicago and Osheaga Festival in North America as well as appearing at Yung Blud's inaugural Blud Fest and London's All Points East.

Check out "Charlie" featuring Lil Yachty and listen to This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway above, see full live dates below, and stay tuned for more from Lola Young coming soon.

Upcoming Live Shows

12/3 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

12/4 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

12/6 - Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage

12/8 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

12/9 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 2

12/10 - London, UK @ O2 Kentish Town Forum

2025

2/13/25 - Paris, France @ Alhambra

2/14/25 -Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

2/15/25 - Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit

2/17/25 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys

2/18/25 - Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

2/19/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Oude Zaal

