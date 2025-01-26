Lola Young Takes 'Messy' To No. 1 In The UK

(Orienteer) BRIT-nominated South London singer/songwriter Lola Young has hit the number 1 spot with her smash hit single, "Messy." This momentous event closely follows Lola's debut U.S. TV appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she performed "Messy" and joined Jimmy on the couch for an interview. Lola also appeared on ABC News Live this past week to discuss her breakout year and what is to come in 2025.

"Messy" is currently the highest charting single from any British artist globally and becomes the first #1 solo single from the youngest British female artist since Dua Lipa with "New Rules" in 2017. It's also the biggest streaming single from a British artist globally - currently ranking in the Top 10 in the Billboard Global 200.

Not stopping there, Lola is one of two British female artists to reach number 1 in the UK singles chart within the last year and is also the youngest British artist to have a #1 single since Dave with "Starlight" in 2022. To add to this phenomenal achievement, Lola has been nominated for Best Pop Act at this year's BRIT Awards.

"Messy" has been a huge hit around the world connecting with fans and hitting the Top 10 in multiple markets internationally including Ireland (#2), Australia (#3), Netherlands (#4), New Zealand (#5) and Germany (#7). During an incredible end to 2024 and beginning of 2025, Lola has accumulated 3.5M followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube & Spotify; doubling her Instagram audience and trebling her TikTok audience in the last six months. Lola has been announced as Spotify's EQUAL Ambassador for the UK and Ireland in January and now with over 37 million Spotify monthly listeners, Lola is currently one of the Top 100 most listened to artists in the world on Spotify.

Taken from her album, This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway, a contemporary break-up album, "Messy" describes a tumultuous relationship and boasts an abundance of witty one-liners perfectly served by Lola. The album, a critical triumph, is a multi-faceted, fearless concept. As irresistible as it's unexpected it crackles with kinetic energy, lyrically fuelled by rage, passion, and narrative flair. This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway encapsulates the sound of what it means to be young and in constant romantic, relationship chaos.

On the live front, Lola has just finished a hugely successful sell-out tour in Australia and is now in the US for a promotional run which included a truly show-stopping performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Lola embarks on her major headline UK and European tour next month, culminating in a sold-out show at London's Kentish Town Forum on March 3rd. She has also been confirmed for prime slots at Coachella, Rock Werchter, Lollapalooza Paris and Reading & Leeds Festival this summer.

See full live dates below and stay tuned for more from Lola Young coming very soon.

Upcoming Live Dates

*= headline tour

2/13 - Paris, France @ Alhambra*

2/14 - Bruxelles, Belgium @ Le Botanique*

2/15 - Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36*

2/17 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt*

2/18 - Köln, Germany @ Live Music Hall*

2/19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg*

2/24 - Glasgow, United Kingdom @ Glasgow Garage*

2/25 - Manchester, United Kingdom @ New Century Hall*

2/28 - Brighton, United Kingdom @ Chalk*

3/2 - Bristol, United Kingdom @ SWX*

3/3 - London, United Kingdom @ O2 Forum Kentish Town*

4/11 - Indio, USA @ Coachella

4/18 - Indio, USA @ Coachella

7/4 - Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter 2025

7/18 - Paris, France @ Lollapalooza Paris 2025

8/22 - Reading, United Kingdom @ Reading Festival 2025

8/23 - Leeds, United Kingdom @ Leeds Festival 2025

