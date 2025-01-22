.

Lola Young's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

01-22-2025
Lola Young's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

(Orienteer) Last night, South London singer/songwriter Lola Young made her U.S. late night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she performed her hit single "Messy" and joined Jimmy on the couch to discuss her debut album This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway, collaborating with Tyler, The Creator and her upcoming Coachella performance.

Lola's late night appearance closely follows the release of her track "Charlie" featuring Lil Yachty along with Lola's vocal assistance on Tyler, the Creator's track "Like Him" from his recently released new album, CHROMAKOPIA.

Lola released her much-lauded album This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway last year, which was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by friend and collaborator Solomonophic (Remi Wolf, BROCKHAMPTON, Dominic Fike). Lola's body of work is home to her previous singles including, "Wish You Were Dead," "Conceited" and "You Noticed," with the album crackling with kinetic energy and lyrically fueled by rage, passion, narrative flair and comedy derision.

Armed with a phenomenal live plot for 2025, Lola will head out on her headline European run this February ahead of her sold-out hometown show at O2 Kentish Town Forum (upgraded from Brixton Electric) on March 3rd in London.

Related Stories
Lola Young's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Lola Young Teams Up With Lil Yachty For 'Charlie'

Lola Young Asks What Is It About Me' With New Song

News > Lola Young

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Nine Inch Nails Announce Peel It Back Tour- Fred Durst, Dave Navarro and Jacoby Shaddix In New Trailer for 'Everyone Dies' Documentary- more

Sammy Hagar Reassures Fans After Tour Retirement Comments- Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Inkcarceration Lineup- more

Day In Country

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Lead Railbird Music Festival Lineup- Whiskey Myers And Tedeschi Trucks Band Teaming For Summer Tour- more

Day In Pop

Smash Mouth Give The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' A Rock Makeover- Gwen Stefani Reflects On 'Hollaback Girl' And More For Footnotes- more

Reviews

On The Record: Judas Priest

Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet

Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up

Live: Burton Cummings

Latest News

Fred Durst, Dave Navarro and Jacoby Shaddix In New Trailer for 'Everyone Dies' Documentary

Bayside Reveal 25 years Of Errors Tour Dates

The Jesus Lizard Share 'Westside' Ahead Of U.S. Tour

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Get Animated For 'Stitches' Video

Nine Inch Nails Announce Peel It Back Tour

Dream Theater Take Fans On Tour With 'Midnight Messiah' Video

The Doobie Brothers Announce New Album 'Walk This Road'

Singled Out: Envy Of None's Stygian Waves