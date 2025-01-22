Lola Young's The Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

(Orienteer) Last night, South London singer/songwriter Lola Young made her U.S. late night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she performed her hit single "Messy" and joined Jimmy on the couch to discuss her debut album This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway, collaborating with Tyler, The Creator and her upcoming Coachella performance.

Lola's late night appearance closely follows the release of her track "Charlie" featuring Lil Yachty along with Lola's vocal assistance on Tyler, the Creator's track "Like Him" from his recently released new album, CHROMAKOPIA.

Lola released her much-lauded album This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway last year, which was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by friend and collaborator Solomonophic (Remi Wolf, BROCKHAMPTON, Dominic Fike). Lola's body of work is home to her previous singles including, "Wish You Were Dead," "Conceited" and "You Noticed," with the album crackling with kinetic energy and lyrically fueled by rage, passion, narrative flair and comedy derision.

Armed with a phenomenal live plot for 2025, Lola will head out on her headline European run this February ahead of her sold-out hometown show at O2 Kentish Town Forum (upgraded from Brixton Electric) on March 3rd in London.

Related Stories

Lola Young Teams Up With Lil Yachty For 'Charlie'

Lola Young Asks What Is It About Me' With New Song

News > Lola Young