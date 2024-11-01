Gino Vannelli Premieres 'Keep On Walking' Video

(SRO) Acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer, and performer GINO VANNELLI is returning February 7, 2025 with THE LIFE I GOT (TO MY MOST BELOVED) via COA Productions, distributed by BFD / The Orchard, marking his 22nd album and first new studio album since 2019. It is also the most intimate release in his expansive 50+ year career that's highlighted by 20 million albums sold worldwide. Written through a time of personal hardship as his wife, Patricia, battled cancer and sadly passed earlier this year, its 11 finely etched tracks encompass the emotional turmoil of losing one's soulmate and finding the will to move forward.

Today (November 1), GINO has issued the album's first single-a rearranged version of "Keep On Walking," originally released in 1975 on his third album Storm at Sunup. Its stirring lyrics embody the acceptance stage of grief with an uplifting message: "I love you in my loneliness/And it keeps me hangin' on/I gotta, I gotta keep on walking."

"This collection of songs was written during my beloved wife's illness," says GINO, whose luminous and soaring voice imbues the album with both warmth and urgency. "It's an account of all the joys and suffering. She passed away when the record was completed. I remain in awe of Patricia's courage. I miss her so. My love is eternal."

"Once in every while I come across a song I've written in the past. In this case I heard 'Keep on Walking,' playing on one of the streaming stations," shares GINO. "It was written in 1974 and recorded in '75 for the 'Storm at Sunup' album, and even after all these years, it struck me as a melody and lyric that held up quite well. So much so, I started composing a whole new arrangement in my head as it played on. Being a fan of Miles Davis and Gil Evans, I thought this horn arrangement would suit the new version perfectly."

GINO filmed the video for "Keep On Walking" in the garage of his neighbor who's an avid car collector, to add to the classic feel of the song. Watch it streaming below:

