Gino Vannelli Previews New Album With 'Stormy River' Video

(SRO) Acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer, and performer Gino Vannelli has revealed a second single, "Stormy River," from his upcoming album The Life I Got (To My Most Beloved) out February 7 via COA Productions with distribution by BFD / The Orchard. Written through a time of personal hardship as his late wife battled cancer, the self-written and self-produced album contains 11 finely etched tracks encompassing the emotional turmoil of losing one's soulmate and finding the will to carry on.
"Stormy River" is a beautiful-yet-melancholic offering that sees Gino's signature vocal range cascade across its heart-rending lyrics. It is accompanied by an intimate music video, both of which are out today, January 15.
Gino shares, "You will never know just how fragile you are until you are confronted with such a great loss that you begin to stare at the veil between life and death and find yourself trying to look through it, so as to see the one you love, your most beloved, that is gone."
The Life I Got (To My Most Beloved) is Gino's most intimate release in his expansive 50+ year career with sales exceeding 20 million albums worldwide. Marking his 22nd album overall and his first new studio album since 2019, it was written, arranged, produced, and recorded by GINO and co-producer Peter Fil at Inka Studio in Portland, OR, where Gino resides.
Some things get better with age and Gino is the living embodiment of that sentiment. His standing as a powerful and innovative live performer has seen him continue to perform sold-out shows across the globe whether it's piano-voice concerts in theaters, singing before symphony orchestras in concert halls, big bands or even pop ensembles. Gino has announced three new shows in 2025, with more to be announced in the following weeks. See him live at one of the below dates:
3/20 Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
3/22 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
10/11 St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre
