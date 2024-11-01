Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler Stream 'brent iii' Album

(Republic) Multi-platinum singers, songwriters, and producers Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler release their long-awaited brent iii album, the third part of their beloved brent series and their first-ever collaborative album together. The highly-anticipated 11-track project completes the brent trilogy five years after the first brent EP's release and breakout success, and includes their new single "ashes & rust," which has been building buzz online amongst fans. Listen to brent iii out now via Mercury Records here.

On the album, Chelsea shares, "brent isn't just a comforting and safe place for us, it has also become one for so many fans. There's a lot of intimacy, authenticity, love, and friendship embedded in brent iii." Jeremy chimes in, saying, "brent iii is the culmination of everything we've been tapping into and making music about. I hope you listen to it, and it colors your moments, memories, and experiences. Maybe it can make things a little better."

The duo first introduced the intimate world of brent iii with their critically acclaimed singles "black & white" and "A-frame." UPROXX proclaimed, "Chelsea Cutler and Jeremy Zucker cornered the market on 'cozy fall' with their collaborative Brent series, and the coziness is hitting apex on Brent III," while Billboard declared, "Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler continue their fruitful collaborative streak...soundtracking your cozy autumn hangs." Popdust described the project as "an instant fall classic."

Up next, Jeremy and Chelsea will kick off Brent Forever: The Tour on November 15th in Chicago at The Auditorium just in time for "brent fall." This is the first time Zucker and Cutler are embarking on a headline tour together, playing in intimate venues across North America and singing brent fan favorites like the Double-Platinum "you were good to me" and Gold "this is how you fall in love," as well as new material off of brent iii. The tour will run through mid-December and includes recently-added second shows at New York's The Town Hall on November 21st and Los Angeles' The United Theater on Broadway on December 4th.

