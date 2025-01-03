Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler's Live Cover Of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'

(Mercury) Multi-platinum singers, songwriters, and producers Jeremy Zucker and Chelsea Cutler kick off 2025 with the official release of their fan favorite cover of Gracie Abrams' viral hit "That's So True," recorded at their recent SiriusXM Coffeehouse Session.

The duo wrapped 2024 with the release of their critically acclaimed album brent iii and a sold-out Brent Forever: The Tour across North America. Grammy.com praised the album saying, "brent iii takes their profound artistic partnership to new heights and gracefully bookends the brent project," while UPROXX declared, "Chelsea Cutler and Jeremy Zucker cornered the market on 'cozy fall' with their collaborative brent series, and the coziness is hitting apex on brent iii."

Meanwhile, the Brent Forever Tour, which marked the first time Zucker and Cutler embarked on a headline run together, received praise from fans and press alike, with Her Campus proclaiming, "The showmanship and instrumentation throughout the concert was beautifully unique and intimate," and Total Magazine professing, "Chelsea Cutler and Jeremy Zucker made the audience feel at home." Not to mention, Zucker and Cutler recently brought the Brent Forever Tour to the TODAY Show, performing their cozy single "A-frame" live.

The 11-track brent iii album is the third part of Zucker and Cutler's beloved brent series and their first-ever collaborative album together. Completing the brent trilogy, it follows the artists' two previous brent EPs, 2019's brent and 2021's brent ii, and breakout singles, the Double-Platinum "you were good to me" and Gold "this is how you fall in love." For Jeremy and Chelsea, brent is the sound of their forever friendship. brent iii is the peak of a five-year journey since the first brent installment and a harbinger of what's to come for these destined-to-be forever friends.

