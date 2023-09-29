Jeremy Zucker Celebrating 'this time' Anniversary With Rare Demo

(RM) Jeremy Zucker gifts fans with a new single, "this time," to celebrate the five-year anniversary of his beloved EP summer, and global viral hit "comethru." The song was born out of a burst of inspiration after discovering and finishing an old demo from his 2018 summer, hard drives.
Of the song, he says, "'this time' was a demo I pulled from an old hard drive when I found myself in a creative rut. It explores the notion of acceptance and the inherent pessimism that comes with the decision to move forward. It's a process many people face regularly, and it never becomes any easier. After revisiting it, I knew I wanted to reshape the original concept to reflect my current musical style, while still retaining elements from 2018. In celebration of 5 years of summer, I wanted to give the fans this song as a thank you for their consistent support since the beginning of my career."
This fall, Jeremy will embark on a 2023 North American tour dubbed is nothing sacred? The Tour. Kicking off October 23rd in Phoenix, Arizona, the tour will make stops in major cities across the U.S., including New York's Terminal 5, Los Angeles' The Wiltern, Boston's Roadrunner, Chicago's The Riviera Theatre, and more before wrapping in Santa Ana, California on December 2nd. See the full list of tour dates below. As part of his VIP package on tour, Jeremy will be partnering with non-profit organization One Tree Planted and planting one tree per package purchased.
Be on the lookout for Jeremy Zucker on the road this fall!
"is nothing sacred?" 2023 TOUR DATES:
Monday, October 23, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Wednesday, October 25, 2023 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
Thursday, October 26, 2023 - Austin, TX @ Emo's
Friday, October 27, 2023 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Sunday, October 29, 2023 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Tuesday, October 31, 2023 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Friday, November 3, 2023 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Saturday, November 4, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Sunday, November 5, 2023 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Tuesday, November 7, 2023 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Thursday, November 9, 2023 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
Friday, November 10, 2023 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Saturday, November 11, 2023 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Monday, November 13, 2023 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre
Tuesday, November 14, 2023 - Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre
Wednesday, November 15, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Friday, November 17, 2023 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Saturday, November 18, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Monday, November 20, 2023 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
Tuesday, November 21, 2023 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Friday, November 24, 2023 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
Saturday, November 25, 2023 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
Sunday, November 26, 2023 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
Thursday, November 30, 2023 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Friday, December 1, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Saturday, December 2, 2023 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
