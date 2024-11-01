Shawn Mendes Shares 'Heart Of Gold' Video

(Island) Multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes released his latest song and music video, "Heart of Gold", from his upcoming album, Shawn. Inspired by the memory of a dear childhood friend who has passed, Shawn shares about the new track: "Grief is a really, really difficult thing to deal with and a huge part of what has helped me has been celebrating that person. I would just like to dedicate this song to anyone out there who has lost someone - some who has passed or someone who's alive - whichever way. This is for them." The accompanying video, directed by Connor Brashier with creative direction by Anthony Wilson, adds a powerful visual tribute to the song. The new track was written and produced by Shawn, Scott Harris, Mike Sabath and Eddie Benjamin.

The new song follows the releases of "Nobody Knows", "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough" from earlier this year. All tracks will appear on the forthcoming self-titled album, Shawn, set for release on November 15.

Shawn is Mendes' fifth studio release and draws deeply from his travels and experiences over the last few years, following the cancellation of his 2022 tour. It represents his most musically intimate and lyrically honest work to date, guiding listeners through a profound self-dialogue with each song. Written and recorded over the course of two years, the project was crafted in diverse locations including Nosara, Costa Rica; Clubhouse Studio in Rhinebeck, NY; Bear Creek Studio in Washington State; Darkhorse Recordings in Nashville; and Electric Lady in New York City.

The album was written & co-produced by Mendes, alongside collaborators Scott Harris, Mike Sabath (Raye's "My 21st Century Blues"), Nate Mercereau (Andre 3000 "New Blue Sun"), and Eddie Benjamin, with additional songs co-written by GRAMMY award winning writer Amy Allen and Ethan Gruska (Bon Iver and Phoebe Bridgers). The record also features instrumentation from the Punch Brothers' Chris Thile.

In celebration of the forthcoming new album, Shawn also kicked off his limited run of intimate shows in August in Woodstock and hit additional cities including London, Nashville, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Seattle, and a special show this past week at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Performing the upcoming album in its entirety, Shawn provides fans with a first look at his new music in the setting where it was created. Shawn will have additional shows later this month in Berlin and a hometown play in Toronto.

To celebrate the release of the new album Shawn, there will be a global cinema event for one night only. Filmed at the historic Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, NY, this exclusive concert film captures Shawn performing the album in full for the very first time. Throughout the show, Shawn shares personal stories and the inspiration behind each track, offering fans an intimate look at the creative journey that shaped the music.

