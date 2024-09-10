Green Day And Glass Animals Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

(c3) Lollapalooza India has revealed the lineup for its third edition featuring headliners Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, and Glass Animals that is taking place next spring.

The festival will return to Mumbai on March 8-9, 2025 and those headliners will be joined by performances from Zedd, John Summit, Nothing But Thieves, Big Boi, Cory Wong, Alok, and many more.

Lollapalooza India 2025 will deliver debut live performances in the country for Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Glass Animals, John Summit, Aurora, Wave to Earth and Big Boi.

Related Stories

Tool, Alanis Morissette To Rock Lollapalooza South America 2025

blink-182 and The Killers Headlining Lollapalooza 2024

Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

Lineups For Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brasil Announced

News > Lollapalooza