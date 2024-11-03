Future And Travis Scott Team Up For 'South Of France' Remix

(Epic) Diamond-certified, three-time GRAMMY Award-winning hip-hop luminary Future and diamond-certified, ten-time GRAMMY Award-nominated artist, performer, producer, songwriter and director Travis Scott team for the official remix of MIXTAPE PLUTO standout "SOUTH OF FRANCE."

The latest collaboration from the long-time friends and colleagues has been heavily anticipated and much-rumored since Travis Scott first teased "SOUTH OF FRANCE" on socials prior to the official release of Future's MIXTAPE PLUTO earlier this fall. It reunites the duo on yet another song that highlights the pair's kinetic energy and massive influence over hip hop and culture at large. Earlier in 2024, Scott appeared on a string of songs from WE DON'T TRUST YOU, Future's blockbuster collaborative album with Metro Boomin, including "CINDERELLA" and "TYPE SH*T" alongside Playboi Carti, both of which charted top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"SOUTH OF FRANCE" originally appeared on MIXTAPLE PLUTO, Future's 11th Billboard 200 number 1 album. Not only did the notably featureless body of work take over the charts, but it also marked a rare feat: it became his third new number 1 album in just six months time, following this spring's WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. Future's trifecta of releases becomes the first to achieve the milestone this decade, as Future becomes the first act to achieve this since The Beatles in 1965-1966, and the first hip hop act ever. Most impressively, he is the first solo artist to achieve this chart feat ever, regardless of genre. Impressively, all 17 tracks on MIXTAPE PLUTO debuted on the Hot 100 after release, making Future the first and only hip hop artist to debut all songs from an entire project without any features on the chart.

Future's influence over music and culture has never been more apparent. MIXTAPE PLUTO has also earned the icon widespread acclaim. Pitchfork proclaimed it among Future's "best and strangest," spotlighting how it is "urgent, kinetic, filled with heartbreaking asides and tiny bursts of melodic ingenuity." Highlighting his "blockbuster year," Rolling Stone noted how MIXTAPE PLUTO "successfully reminds listeners of the type of innovation and dedication that he's built a career on." GQ proclaimed that it is "Future's third top-shelf project in a less-than-twelve-month period that ranks with the best runs any rappers ever been on"-or as Billboard compared, "MIXTAPE PLUTO is 17 tracks of an artist that has once again entered a zone mere mortals cannot comprehend. This is like Shohei Ohtani going for 50/50, or Steph Curry hitting threes from different zip codes, or Aaron Judge chasing the triple crown. What I'm trying to say is that Future is on his Patrick Mahomes, as I round out these sports references." Uproxx summed it up succinctly: "Mixtape Future is the best Future, because like the future, the possibilities are endless."

Along the way, Future has shared a slew of visuals from the project, including official music videos for "TOO FAST," "TEFLON DON," "TOLD MY," and "SKI."

MIXTAPE PLUTO was executive produced by 808 Mafia boss Southside, and co-executive produced by Wheezy. A homage to the legendary Dungeon Family and late Rico Wade, MIXTAPE PLUTO's album art depicts infrared purple lighting emanating from the windows of the original Dungeon Family house in Atlanta. It is the location of their storied studio, and the basement of Wade's mother's home where the legacy of Future was born. It's a fitting statement: the notably featureless MIXTAPE PLUTO distills Future to his core essence.

MIXTAPE PLUTO arrived on the heels of Future and Metro Boomin's two explosive, chart-topping collaborative albums released earlier this year: WE DON'T TRUST YOU and its follow-up, WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. The campaign not only ignited a historic moment in Hip Hop, it also fittingly dominated charts, landing Future his ninths and tenth number 1 albums on the Billboard 200, while the single "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar spent a blistering 3 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This run became, as Billboard stated, "the biggest story in rap."

With MIXTAPE PLUTO, Future has unleashed his third consecutive game-changing blockbuster in just six months, as he punctuates a historic 2024 run with a return to his rawest form. It highlights Future's influence over the sound of hip hop as a new chapter is written in the career of one of rap's most inventive and influential wordsmiths. A body of work stripped down to pure, unadulterated Future, it's simply 100% Pluto. It's MIXTAPE PLUTO.

