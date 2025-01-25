H.E.A.T Announce New Album With 'Disaster' Video

(Atom Splitter) H.E.A.T light up 2025 with the announcement of their brand-new studio album Welcome to the Future, set for release on April 25 on earMUSIC. The first single "Disaster," is guaranteed to snap listeners out of their winter sleep.
The track comes with an explosive music video that merges '80s arcade aesthetics with metal madness, directed by the renowned Patric Ullaeus (known for his work with Europe, Arch Enemy, Children of Bodom, and many more rock superstars).
Welcome to the Future delivers everything that fans of the celebrated Swedish rock band love: an innovative, heavy, highly dynamic, and refreshingly melodic sound, the unmistakable vocals of frontman Kenny Leckremo, and an inimitable talent for catchy anthems that leave you hooked for days.
Welcome to the Future is now available for pre-order and will be released in multiple formats: CD jewel case, black vinyl, ltd. neon orange vinyl, and digital.
