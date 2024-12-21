Usher Wraps Up Past, Present, Future North American Tour

(TCG) The North American leg of USHER: Past, Present, Future sold over 800,000 tickets, featuring 62 sold out shows, with multiple nights in each market. USHER brought remarkable energy, delivering performances that celebrated his evolution as one of the world's most iconic performers, while also honoring his unparalleled contribution to the industry.

Throughout the tour, USHER brought in an incredible lineup of special guests to the stage, including Raheem DeVaughn, Stevie Wonder, LL Cool J, Kevin Hart, Boyz II Men, SWV, Keyshia Cole, Lil Jon, and more.

With breathtaking production, dazzling choreography, and his signature roller skating routines, USHER delivered a truly unforgettable experience to fans across the country. His seamless blend of high-energy performances and flawless vocals reminded the audience why he's one of the greatest entertainers. Each show felt like a personal thank you to his fans, with USHER celebrating the shared journey of his career spanning over 30 years.

"We brought the past, the present and the future to this leg of the tour night after night. Packed arenas with the most dedicated fans continues to serve as our motivation for making each show unforgettable. Thank you to Live Nation, my team, my cast and crew and everyone involved with this tour - see you in March when we bring ATL to Europe." - USHER

"At its core, the "Past Present Future" tour is a testament to how fluidly Usher has adapted to and defined the times." (Variety)

"Much of the two-hour show felt less like a concert and more of a celebration of the man whose music has soundtracked lives, redefined a genre, and shifted the pop-culture landscape over the last 30 years" (Billboard)

Related Stories

Ava Max Follows 'Forever Young' With 'I Wish'

Ian Munsick Launches New Chapter With 'Cheyenne'

Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Pistols At Dawn Share Rendition Of 'Last Christmas'

News > Usher