Future Shares 'Lost My Dog' Video

(Epic) Future extends his historic MIXTAPE PLUTO album with the release of his latest official music video for standout song "LOST MY DOG." The black-and-white feature, directed by collaborator Henri Alexander Levy, depicts a reflective and emotive Future as he laments the loss of a close friend to a drug overdose. He processes his grief while putting his full emotions into the performance, matching among the most heartfelt lyrics in his catalogue.

As the song's subject matter speaks on a critical issue that has not only affected Future personally, but also many communities far and wide, today he is announcing that he is highlighting the initiatives and educational programs available to communities across the United States from D.A.R.E. America with a donation via his Freewishes Foundation (freewishes.org). Epic Records will also be making a donation to the cause. Alongside this, fans are encouraged to participate in making their own donations to the organization viewing the "LOST MY DOG"s video on YouTube or by visiting dare.org/donate.

MIXTAPE PLUTO was released last fall to critical acclaim and broke historic records, becoming Future's 11th number 1 album on the Billboard 200 and notably his 3rd consecutive number 1 album in 2024 following his smash collaborations with Metro Boomin, WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. The trifecta of releases was the first to achieve the milestone this decade, as Future became the first act to achieve this since The Beatles in 1965-1966, and the first hip hop in chart history. Most impressively, he remains the first solo artist to achieve this chart feat ever, regardless of genre. The fruits of his labor in 2024 paid off in spades, as he is currently nominated for 4 GRAMMY Awards at the 2025 ceremony with Metro Boomin, for Best Rap Album (WE DON'T TRUST YOU), Best Rap Song ("LIKE THAT" featuring Kendrick Lamar), Best Rap Performance ("LIKE THAT" featuring Kendrick Lamar), and Best Melodic Rap Performance ("WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU" featuring The Weeknd).

MIXTAPE PLUTO was executive produced by 808 Mafia boss Southside, and co-executive produced by Wheezy. A homage to the legendary Dungeon Family and late Rico Wade, MIXTAPE PLUTO's album art depicts infrared purple lighting emanating from the windows of the original Dungeon Family house in Atlanta. It is the location of their storied studio, and the basement of Wade's mother's home where the legacy of Future was born. It's a fitting statement: the notably featureless MIXTAPE PLUTO distills Future to his core essence. It highlights Future's influence over the sound of hip hop as a new chapter is written in the career of one of rap's most inventive and influential wordsmiths. A body of work stripped down to pure, unadulterated Future, it's simply 100% Pluto. It's MIXTAPE PLUTO.

