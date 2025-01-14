Coldplay Announce 'A Film For The Future' And Share Trailer

(Atlantic) Coldplay have announced a new project called A Film For The Future, the 44-minute visual companion to their worldwide No. 1 album, Moon Music, and shared a trailer.
The film will premiere worldwide on YouTube on January 22, with special 360-degree screenings of the film taking place at Lightroom in London, Manchester and Seoul. A fan-led remix site for the film, powered by Microsoft AI, will also launch at afftf.coldplay.com on January 22.
A Film For The Future was first teased on a car numberplate in the artwork to Coldplay's 2019 album Everyday Life, with a section of the project appearing in July 2024 as the lyric video for the band's single feelslikeimfallinginlove.
The film was created by over 150 different visual artists from 45 countries. Each artist was given a handful of music snippets from Moon Music and asked to create corresponding visuals. There were no rules or guidelines, and no knowledge of other artists' creations.
Executive Producer Ben Mor, who also directed Coldplay and Beyoncé in 2016's Hymn For The Weekend video, says the result is "a kaleidoscopic patchwork quilt - a 44-minute multimedia tapestry."
Ben Mor continued: "It was a huge privilege to have the bird's eye view of such an ambitious project, working with so many incredible animators and filmmakers all working independently of each other. The final film is simply jaw-dropping and I can't wait for Coldplay's fans to see it."
Coldplay said: "We're very grateful to all the amazing artists who lent their genius to this film. They've created something very beautiful and we're extremely proud of it."
As well as being available to watch worldwide at youtube.com/coldplay, fans can enjoy the film at a limited run of exclusive 360-degree screenings at Lightroom London, Lightroom at Factory International at Aviva Studios, Manchester and Lightroom Seoul. In each venue, state-of-the-art audio technology and 11m high projection across 4 walls and the floor will allow fans to be fully immersed in the visual and audio experience.
