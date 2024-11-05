In We Fall Premiere 'Winter Shade' Video

(Eclipse Records) In We Fall just premiered a mysterious and somber music video entitled "Winter Shades" which is the first single & video taken from their upcoming full-length album Inner Self which will be released on December 13, 2024 via Eclipse Records.

"We thought Winter Shades would be a great track to shoot a video for, figuring it would really translate well into the visual domain given its sombre and ominous ambience", says lead vocalist & guitarist Daniel Moreira. "The elements we thought were essential to a visual portrayal of this song were the presence of the band, and the specific color scheme we used in it which had to relate to the general vibe of the song or else it wouldn't make sense.

"Shooting the video was a really cool experience. The whole process was as fun as well as efficient and the Coalblur team were really able to capture the band's energy performing on camera."

The album was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Daniel Moreira at EvoluiSom Studios. The music video for "Winter Shades" was directed by Coalblur. In We Fall's debut album titled Inner Self, is a concept record and the songs are magnificent fireworks displays bursting with stories that speak to the shock of betrayal, the risk of blind trust, the horrors of war, and the tragedy of putting our fists against the world. Altogether, the band shows us how much we are one, learning together how to feel, how to fall, and how we can finally rise. Inner Self has something for everyone, like a magical prism exploding with colors. Some of the song-introductions are flavored with grunge, just as many of the verse-riffs have heavy metal backbone. Often, the vocals possess an alternate flair that other times weave satisfying harmonies that remind us of the best album-oriented rock of the ages. The drums are complex, tight, and surprising, delivered in clever mixed meter and also a straight four/four that makes us want to stand up, stamp down, clap our hands over our heads, and shout at the moon. And for the utmost in blissful diversity, the platform lead guitar solos provide to us an electrifying smorgasbord including profound melodies, soaring runs, heart-breaking bends, and blistering sweeps, giving beginners a mission and the most dexterous shred-wizards - beautiful nightmares. Watch the new video below:

