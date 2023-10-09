Cole Swindell Kicking Off Twelve Tour This Week

(WMN) Cole Swindell launches his fall headlining Twelve Tour this Thursday, October 12 in Fargo, ND. Joining Swindell on his Twelve Tour are special guests Nate Smith, Conner Smith, Avery Anna and Greylan James.

"This has truly been the best year of my life in so many ways both personally and professionally," said Swindell. "I can't think of a better way to finish out this year than being out on the road to perform for the fans. We are going to have a lot of fun on this Twelve Tour... 12 SHOWS. 12 DIFFERENT SET LISTS and to get to do this with Nate, Conner, Avery Anna and Greylan is even better. I can't wait!"

Swindell, who has had a career-defining year, is currently nominated for Musical Event of the Year for "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" with Jo Dee Messina for the 57th CMA Awards on Nov. 8. The multi-award-winning single is currently the 5th most played song at country radio in 2023 (Mediabase/Country Aircheck panel). Last week Swindell was surprised plaques commemorating his massive "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" was certified 3X Platinum by the RIAA and his album Stereotype was certified GOLD. The Georgia native just wrapped a summer on the road for Thomas Rhett's Home Team Tour, which kicked off in May just days after he took home three ACM Awards for Single of the Year and Song of the Year (as songwriter and artist). Also at the ACM Awards he had one of the most buzzworthy performances of the night, singing "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" with Jo Dee Messina. Additionally, earlier this year he won Country Song of the Year for "She Had Me At Heads Carolina" at the iHeart Music Awards, earned a pair of nominations at the 2023 CMT Music Awards and was nominated for Male Artist of the Year at the MusicRow Awards.

Swindell's most recent Top 10 single "Drinkaby" follows three Platinum-certified, multi-week No. 1 singles from his fourth album Stereotype: "Never Say Never" with Lainey Wilson, "Single Saturday Night" and, most recently, his 3X Platinum-selling "She Had Me At Heads Carolina," which remained in the Top 5 for 24 consecutive weeks.

Cole Swindell's Twelve Tour:

October 12 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena - (Nate Smith, Greylan James)

October 13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Powerhouse Arena - (Nate Smith, Greylan James)

October 14 - La Crosse, WI - LaCrosse Center - (Nate Smith, Greylan James)

October 19 - Fort Wayne, IN - War Memorial Coliseum - (Conner Smith, Greylan James)

October 20 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center - (Conner Smith, Greylan James)

October 21 - Canton, OH - Canton Civic Center - (Conner Smith, Greylan James)

October 26 - Orillia, ON, Canada - Casino Rama Resort Ent Ctr - (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

October 27 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena - (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

October 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Event Center - (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

November 2 - Salem, VA - Salem Civic Center - (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

November 3 - Florence, SC - Florence Center - (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

November 4 - Rome, GA - Forum River Center - (Nate Smith, Avery Anna)

