Soul Asylum Announce Slowly But Shirley Tour Dates

(SPR) Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum selling rock band Soul Asylum have today announced a slew of UK & European shows for January and February 2025.

The run will include shows in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, and London, and will see the band touring with the songs of their recently released 13th studio album, 'Slowly But Shirley' (out now, via Blue Elan Records).

The latest tour follows the band's huge co-headline tour with Everclear in 2022, which saw the Minneapolis legends reassert their phenomenal live reputation. Over the years, Soul Asylum have performed on pivotal UK TV fixtures like Later... with Jools, played a main stage slot at Glastonbury 1995 alongside the likes of Oasis and The Cure, while also stunning audiences at major UK venues like Glasgow Barrowland, Brixton Academy, The London Astoria, and Manchester Academy.

Promising an unmissable live set, laced with classics, plus cuts from their latest work - the full dates are listed below.

SOUL ASYLUM - UK & EUROPEAN DATES

25 JAN - Valetta, MALTA - Aria Complex

27 JAN - Bristol, UK - Fleece

28 JAN - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

29 JAN - Glasgow, UK - Garage

31 JAN - London, UK - Dingwalls

02 FEB - Prague, CZECH - Lucerna

03 FEB - Warsaw, POL - Stodola

04 FEB - Berlin, GER - Festsaal

06 FEB - Munich, GER - Strom

08 FEB - Sneek, NL - Het Bolwerk

09 FEB - Dusseldorf, GER - Zakk

10 FEB - Hamburg, GER - Kent Club

12 FEB - Milan, IT - Alcatraz

Related Stories

Soul Asylum: The Complete Unplugged - NYC '93 Set For Release

Soul Asylum: The Complete Unplugged Set For Special Release

News > Soul Asylum