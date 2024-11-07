Soul Asylum Announce Slowly But Shirley Tour Dates

(SPR) Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum selling rock band Soul Asylum have today announced a slew of UK & European shows for January and February 2025.
The run will include shows in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, and London, and will see the band touring with the songs of their recently released 13th studio album, 'Slowly But Shirley' (out now, via Blue Elan Records).
The latest tour follows the band's huge co-headline tour with Everclear in 2022, which saw the Minneapolis legends reassert their phenomenal live reputation. Over the years, Soul Asylum have performed on pivotal UK TV fixtures like Later... with Jools, played a main stage slot at Glastonbury 1995 alongside the likes of Oasis and The Cure, while also stunning audiences at major UK venues like Glasgow Barrowland, Brixton Academy, The London Astoria, and Manchester Academy.
Promising an unmissable live set, laced with classics, plus cuts from their latest work - the full dates are listed below.
SOUL ASYLUM - UK & EUROPEAN DATES
25 JAN - Valetta, MALTA - Aria Complex
27 JAN - Bristol, UK - Fleece
28 JAN - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
29 JAN - Glasgow, UK - Garage
31 JAN - London, UK - Dingwalls
02 FEB - Prague, CZECH - Lucerna
03 FEB - Warsaw, POL - Stodola
04 FEB - Berlin, GER - Festsaal
06 FEB - Munich, GER - Strom
08 FEB - Sneek, NL - Het Bolwerk
09 FEB - Dusseldorf, GER - Zakk
10 FEB - Hamburg, GER - Kent Club
12 FEB - Milan, IT - Alcatraz
