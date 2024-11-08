Jelly Roll Scores Two Grammy Nominations

(BBR) Award-winning multi-genre phenomenon Jelly Roll earned two 2025 GRAMMY nominations this morning, bringing his career total Grammy nominations to date to four. Jelly's sixth career #1 hit at Country radio, "I Am Not Okay," off his recently-released chart-topping Beautifully Broken album earned the current 3X CMA nominee nominations for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song. Currently, Jelly is also up for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year (Whitsitt Chapel) and Male Artist at the 2025 CMA Awards on November 20th.
Featured on his Billboard 200 #1 critically acclaimed sophomore country album, Beautifully Broken, and written by Jelly alongside Ben Johnson, Ashley Gorley and Taylor Phillips, the GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter will release his next single to Country radio, "Liar" this Monday, November 11th, as it closes in on #1 at Rock radio (Top 3).
The track has already gained fan momentum with recent performances on Saturday Night Live, and Austin City Limits. The critically acclaimed track continues Jelly's trajectory of therapeutic music, with Billboard noting Liar "boldly confronts addiction and materialism's emptiness, with Jelly Roll's raw honesty on full display and his vulnerability shining through as he tackles the heavy themes head-on." The news comes on the heels of Jelly's recent extension of his Beautifully Broken headlining tour, with "Nashville's New Hero" (Rolling Stone) returning to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for another hometown show on Tuesday, November 26.
UPCOMING BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN 2024 TOUR DATES
11/8/2024 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *
11/10/2024 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center *
11/12/2024 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena *
11/13/2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *
11/14/2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center *
11/17/2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center *
11/18/2024 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center *
11/19/2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center *
11/21/2024 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
11/22/2024 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena *
11/23/2024 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena *
11/26/2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena+&
*ERNEST, Shaboozey & Allie Colleen
+ERNEST & Alexandra Kay
