Smile Empty Soul Preview 'Swan Song' EP With 'We All Fall Down'

(OMG) Alt-rock veterans Smile Empty Soul have unveiled their lyric video for single, "We All Fall Down". The track is a preview of their upcoming EP, Swan Song, which is scheduled for release at the end of the year through TLG|ZOID distributed by Virgin Music Group.

"We all live unique lives, but what we have in common is that life kicks the sh*t out of us all in various ways. Learning how to overcome that is key to survival and the ability to thrive," says Sean Danielsen.

The song was written and produced by Sean Danielsen, engineered by Brian Scheffer, mixed and mastered by Eddie Wohl. Watch the "We All Fall Down' lyric video below:

Related Stories

Hear Smile Empty Soul's New Song 'The Rope'

Smile Empty Soul Share 'Savior' Video

News > Smile Empty Soul